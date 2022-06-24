The Summer Game Fest 2022 takes advantage of the absence of E3 and achieves its best audience to date

The event organized and presented by Geoff Keighley will have a physical presence in its edition next year.

A couple of weeks have passed since the celebration of the Summer Game Fest 2022, which left us a conference on June 9 where we saw a multitude of video game announcements of all kinds. your manager, Geoff Keighleywants to continue taking advantage of the problems of E3, which canceled its edition this year and will return in 2023.

The organizer and presenter of the event already has the data corresponding to the broadcast on the 9th and, according to him, they are very positive. “Thank you for making this Summer Game Fest the largest in terms of audience and social impact around the world on June 9!” says Keighley in a message through his official Twitter account.

Retransmissions have increased by 8%Although he has been with us for a short time, in the image he shares we can see that this edition has registered 27 million live streams about the event, 8% more than in 2021, with concurrent viewers peaking at 3.5 million at any given time. The conversation on Twitter has also grown tremendously, and Summer Game Fest has seen more than 6,000 contributing streamers.

Looking ahead to 2023, Keighley himself confirmed at the end of this year’s conference that the Summer Game Fest will return with a face-to-face event, which will allow him to make E3 more competitive. In order to prevail in the world’s best-known video game fair, he will have to convince the players, something that is currently resisting him.

