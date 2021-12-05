The Summer Game Fest confirms its return in 2022: the summer event will coexist with E3 2022

The event of Geoff Keighley, organizer of The Game Awards, closed with great figures and the long-awaited trailer for Elden Ring.

Among the many consequences of global health crisis in the video game industry, one of them was the cancellation of numerous events In person, among which the absence of E3 2020 stood out. As an alternative, the well-known journalist and presenter, Geoff Keighley, organized an event that brought together many of the companies that had been left without a set, and it lasted from May to August.

This 2021 we were able to recover E3, but Keighley competed with a new edition of the Summer Game Fest, on this occasion, to be very critical of the traditional video game event, after a series of conferences that did not convince the audience. However, viewers weren’t much more pleased with Keighley’s event, beyond the celebration of the highly anticipated Elden Ring trailer.

Geoff Keighley to share more information during The Game Awards 2021Apparently, the Geoff Keighley format is here to stay, and the journalist has anticipated through social networks the return of the summer event for the next 2022. Although he has not shared more information at the moment, we will have more details throughout this coming week at the event of The Game Awards 2021.

At the moment, Keighley has promised great surprises for The Game Awards 2021, including an announcement that has been planned for more than two years. Regarding the awards, since the event all the nominees for the different categories have already been published, among which the award for the best game of the year stands out, an award that The Last of Us 2 received in the last edition.

More about: Summer Game Fest.