The Summer Game Fest reveals that there are still more events to be announced for these days

Despite the late confirmation of the Capcom Showcase, it seems that we will still have more conferences.

Although the Summer Game Fest, as a brand that brings together some of the main players in the industry, has already started as such, it seems that the different conferences announced so far are not all that we will have. Just this week we have scheduled the Capcom Showcase and an extended version of the Xbox and Bethesda event, but there will be more.

in the account of Twitter The Summer Game Fest official review has been made of the different broadcasts that will be broadcast during these days, but they have added a small extra track: more events to be announced. From the organization they do not offer more details, but that alone has served to unleash speculation.

Confirmed events run from June 9 to 13What else can we have during these days? Although not listed among the official collaborators, Will Nintendo be encouraged to take part with a Direct? Not even Geoff Keighley, presenter and organizer of the Summer Game Fest, has left any more clues about it. Of course, the events confirmed so far go from the 9th to the 13th of June, so it is understood that they refer to conferences that we would have relatively ready.

While waiting for the corresponding announcements, we can only settle by reviewing the dates and times of all the events announced today, as well as starting to guess with the games that will probably be shown during the Summer Game Fest and, why not, also with many others that we would love to see.

