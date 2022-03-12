The summoning system of Elden Ring and the Souls came about due to a problem with Miyazaki’s car

The Japanese creative from FromSoftware commented that he came up with the idea after experiencing a driving incident.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Elden Ring, but the conversation around it continues. The game of FromSoftware It is being a success at the sales level all over the world, and more and more curiosities are coming to light about what its players manage to do in the games or about the ideas that surround its development.

In relation to the latter, it is worth going back to an interview that Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the Souls, offered to the New Yorker at the end of February, just coinciding with the launch of the game. The Japanese director spoke about many details, but left some statements about the summon system common in titles bearing his signature.

We were surprised to learn that, as he comments in the North American media, the idea of ​​​​making this functionality a reality comes from when he got stuck with his car driving on snowy terrain. ensures that got help from a group of strangers They made an appearance almost out of nowhere and then disappeared silently, almost as if they were vanishing.

Summons provide help with bosses or challengesMiyazaki claims that this selfless help inspired the creation of the summons. They allow you to join forces with allies both unknown and known, who lend you a hand in your game with the bosses or with any other challenge that poses a barrier in the way. Like those good samaritans of the snow, your allies silently disappear after helping you, something that happens in most of the studio’s games, such as the Dark Souls saga, Bloodborne or the recent Elden Ring.

Without a doubt, another rather curious anecdote from one of the industry’s leading names, who recently wanted to comment on the role of George R.R. Martin in Elden Ring. Difficulty is the central axis of his games, and he has also wanted to make statements about it, making it clear that, for him, it is part of the studio’s identity.

