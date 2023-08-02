The Sundance Film Festival Has Released The First Information About The 2024 Hybrid Edition’s Schedule:

Eugene Hernandez’s first message as director of the Sundance Film Festival gave new details about the lineup and sites for the joint version of 2024. He also talked about the time of programming as well as a “challenging moment” for artists as the WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA strikes continue.

The schedule for the 40th Utah festival, which will take place from January 18–28, has been made right now. He said that there will again be more than 90 features as well as 60+ movies.

Late Submissions Deadline Are Coming Up Within September:

Hernandez went upon to say that producers can still apply even though the deadlines for early submissions are coming up and the deadlines for late submissions are coming up in September.

This year’s live openings will take place at the Eccles Theater, the Egyptian Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, the Library Center Theatre, The Ray Theatre, Redstone Cinemas, as well as Prospector Square Theatre, as well as at private events at The Park.

The Show Took Place At The Megaplex Theatres At The Gateway:

Conversations and other meetings will happen again at Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street. In Salt Lake City, shows will take place at the Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway, the Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas, as well as the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

This year, the screenings will start a little earlier, at noon on January 18. If you’re coming from out of state and want to be there for the whole day, you might want to plan your trip for the day before.

Each film will have multiple showing of its premiere on Tuesday, the 23rd, in both Park City as well as Salt Lake City. Hernandez said that the middle of the festival, when there will be many more shows and special events, is a great time for fresh talent to join.

The Festival Director said, “At the halfway point, we’ll be welcoming return Festival alumni from all four decades, as well as the next batch of artists, to join us across the Mountain to enjoy our special events, watch this year’s films, as well as connect and reunite.”

There Are More Than 90 Long Pictures And More Than 40 Short Films:

There will be more than 90 long pictures and more than 40 short films. The schedule for the event is currently being put together. The early submission date for films is August 11, as well as the late submission deadline is September.

“As we plan for next year, it has been energizing and inspiring to think about the history of this great festival and work with colleagues to create a sustainable vision for the future that builds around audiences from all walks of life,” he said.

On Thursday, January 25, the festival will start letting people watch films from all five Competition sections at home. Films called to other sections are additionally available to show online during this short sneak peek window.

The Press And Business Can Go Online One Day Earlier:

The press and business will be able to go online one day earlier, and the Festival Awards will be held at The Ray Theatre on the 26th, just as they were last year.

When talking about plans for the festival, Hernandez made sure to note that many of the artists who have called Sundance home are having a hard time because of the two strikes and the doubt about when they will end.

“This is a hard time for artists, who are trying to make the entertainment business more fair.

Hernandez wrote, “We’re more passionate than ever regarding how important it is to celebrate and protect fiercely independent voices, find, nurture, and support a wide range of art and artists, and shine a light on work that can both entertain and challenge and move us.”

Hernandez Stated That Becoming Festival Director Was A True Honor:

Hernandez went upon to say that, since he first went to Sundance in 1993, becoming Festival Director was “a true honor and a full circle event” for him.

“There, I met friends and coworkers I’ll have for life, and with the Institute’s help, I even started Indiewire,” he wrote. “Since then, a lot has changed within the field.

In the middle of yet another time of change, we strongly believe in the importance of independent filmmaking, finding, and the lasting power of events as a link between viewers and artists.