The Super Mario movie already has a date and time to reveal its first trailer

The trailer, for which no details have been shared, will air during the upcoming New York Comic Con.

More than a few gamers are curious about the next Super Mario adventure, which will take the iconic Big N plumber to the big screen with a movie. The actor Chris Prattwho starred in productions such as The Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic World, has been chosen to provide the voice of the classic video game character, although the producer of the film has been forced to come to the fore to defend this decision.

The trailer will be presented on October 6 at 10:00 p.m.Users will have the opportunity to check Pratt’s skill as a voice actor in the first trailer for the Super Mario movie, which will be broadcast next October 6 at 22:00, Spanish peninsular time. This advance is located within the framework of the New York Comic Con, which takes place from October 6 to 9 and, it seems, will feature at least one character from the world of video games.

We still don’t have details about the plot of the production, but we can expect a classic adventure in the purest Super Mario style. In addition, it should be noted that Chris Pratt will have other colleagues from the world of Hollywood to put his voice to various characters, which leaves us with Charlie Day como Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy like peach and Jack Black like Bowser.

At the end of April, Miyamoto himself announced a delay in the release of the film, which will end up being released in theaters at some point in the next spring (with April 28 and April 7 as confirmed dates for Japan and North America, respectively). In this way, in a few days we will be able to see how Mario performs in this film produced by Illumination Entertainment (The Minions).

