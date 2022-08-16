The support that Marcelo Ebrard offered to the Mexican fans who will go to Qatar 2022

Marcelo Ebrard presented the Mexico Qatar center for the 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @SRE_mx)

The start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 is getting closer and mexican fans will get ready to have a presence in the Arab country and encourage the Mexican team; However, due to the background of the behavior of the Aztec public, there is the expectation of what may happen this year due to the regulations of the Qatari country.

Given this, the leader of the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón assured that the embassy will not leave alone people who become involved in an infraction or administrative offense and pointed out that there will be no “whipping” as punishments, but he did ask for exemplary behavior from fans.

During the presentation of Central Mexico Qatara place in charge of informing and protecting Mexicans who travel to the World Cup country, the foreign minister shared that everything the public will have the backing of the secretariat if they require it during their stay at the 2022 World Cup venue.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that the SRE will guide and protect the Mexican fans during the 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @SRE_mx)

“We -because of the experience we have- think that if there are faults, they will be of an administrative nature and we will not have to come to that of ‘whipping’ and other things. In any case, the embassy and the Mexico-Qatar Center will be attentive to provide all kinds of support”

The Mexico Qatar Center will be in charge of guiding and protecting all Mexicans traveling to the Arab country, and one of the main objectives will be to provide them with information on what behavior to adopt in soccer stadiums and other entertainment centers while they visit Qatar.

Therefore, Ebrard Casaubón insisted on the importance of know all the rules to avoid any type of incident since he argued that the host country is in charge of establishing the corresponding norms and sanctions.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages in Qatar 2022 will be restricted (Photo: Cuartoscuro.com/ Galo Cañas)

“We need the Mexican fans that are going to be there to know which are the rules that we have to observe, what are the requirements that we are going to have to comply with, because whoever sets the rules is the host country,” he added.

That was how he remembered the consumption of alcoholic drinksone of the main restrictions that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have, so he invited the public not to violate one of the main rules and that could bring problems to the fans.

“For example, we cannot travel with alcoholic beverages, this is very important. You can’t put a tequila in your luggage because it’s a bigger problem; and like those kinds of things that are not important here, they are important there”.

Finally, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs expressed that the World Cup festivity will not be an abstemious event, that is, without alcohol consumption, so there will be specific places to have a recreation space, but he insisted on following the protocol and regulations. So it will be vital.

“We asked if it is going to be a teetotaler World Cup and to which they told us no, because there will be places to do it and they will indicate which are the places to consume it. Whoever violates an administrative rule will have the advice of the consulate”, he finished.

According to the SRE, the embassy hopes that they will attend between 60,000 and 80,000 Mexicans in Qatar, which will go for different purposes -such as work or volunteering-; In addition, not all Mexicans will arrive in the World Cup country from Aztec lands, others will travel from the United States or Canada to attend the sporting event.

