The supposed remake of The Last of Us returns to the present: a job offer sparks speculation

PlayStation Studios Visual Arts is looking for a new designer for some work more typical of a remake.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 3 December 2021, 13:27 89 reviews

In early spring the news broke: the original The Last of Us for PS3 will have a remake for PlayStation 5. The information was not official, but it did come from one of the most reliable sources in the industry, awakening a torment of questions on whether or not it was appropriate to bet on this project so close to the time. Now, a job offer from PlayStation Studios Visual Arts brings it back.

According to LinkedIn, the PlayStation team is looking to recruit a designer in charge of “the implementation of existing game systems in a new work environment”. In addition, you should “improve the existing level scripts in terms of interaction and entertainment.” Finally, they cite “melee combat, ranged combat, game camera management, character movement, etc.” mechanics.

All these details thus suggest that PlayStation Studios Visual Arts is currently working on a remake that fits with the first The Last of Us. That said, it must be made clear that in the job advertisement Naughty Dog work not explicitly mentioned, so it is advisable to remain cautious. Having said which, neither should we rule out the work on some other classic of the company.

In his information earlier yesterday, Bloomberg journalist Jason Shreier assured that Naughty Dog was working directly on the remake of The Last of Us after a second study began the project. Regarding PlayStation Studios Visual Arts, at the beginning of the year another job offer spoke of an interest from Sony’s internal team to dedicate itself to expanding existing PlayStation brands.

Meanwhile, the interest of the saga is now in hypothetical novelties with TLoU: Part II as well as in the long-awaited series adaptation by HBO.

More about: The Last of Us, Remake and PlayStation Studios.