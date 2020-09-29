The Supreme Court asked the central government, is Mehbooba Mufti in custody forever, on what basis?

new Delhi: The Supreme Court said that no one could be detained forever and asked the Center whether the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti could be extended beyond one year. is? The remarks were made by a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul during the hearing on the petition of Iltija Mufti, who is under custody order under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and subsequent extension of her mother and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader. Is challenged. Also Read – Supreme Court Question – How long the central government wants to keep Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest

Justice Kaul asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, "How long have the muftis been in custody and on what basis?" The bench specifically sought to know whether the detention could be extended beyond one year. Mehta justified the detention and said that it was done on the basis of public order. Justice Kaul said that the court wants to know how long such detention can be extended. "Can it be for a long time?"

Mehta urged the court not to record any observation, to which Justice Kaul said that these are questions of the Observation Court. Mehta said that I will answer the questions based on the facts and the law. The Solicitor General cited the statements made by the Mufti as having an effect on the public order. Justice Kaul replied that sometimes one can say many things which should not be said.

Mehta said that such things should not be said in a state which has a history of terrorism. The apex court allowed the Center to file an answer in the case regarding the maximum period of detention whether there is a proposal to continue detention or not. The bench said that in one of Iltija’s pleas, the family was allowed to meet her. Iltija’s lawyer argued that people are allowed to meet family members even in jails. The apex court has scheduled further hearing of the case for 15 October.