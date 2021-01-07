The Supreme Court expressed concern over the farmers’ movement, said – there can be problem like tabligi Jamaat

Tractor rally is being organized today by farmers protesting against agricultural laws. In such a situation, the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the farmers’ movements. The Supreme Court has questioned the central government whether the Corona rules are being followed during this time. Chief Justice SA Bobde said that we do not know whether the farmers are safe from the Corona virus or not, but if the Corona rules are not followed properly then there may be problems like Tabligi Jamaat. Also Read – Delhi NCR Traffic Advisory: Avoid going on these routes in Delhi NCR, these routes will divert due to tractor rally

Significantly, when the lockdown started in March, the case of Tabligi Jamaat came to light. In Markaz located in Nizamuddin, negligence was found in the rules of Kovid 19. After which the Jamaat people reached many states, which were searched and searched by the state governments. In such a situation, many questions were also raised about the negligence of Tabligi Jamaat.

While hearing the farmer case itself, the Chief Justice said that the Central Government should tell what is happening. We do not know whether the farmers are safe from Corona. But problems like tabligi Jamaat can be seen in the farmers' demonstration. On this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that we will try to know about the situation.