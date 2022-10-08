The Supreme Court opposes the blocking of websites without judicial intervention: it will only be valid for the only illegal parties

A ruling by the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court sets a precedent regarding the closure and blocking of web pages. And it is that, as indicated by the Supreme Court, this practice cannot be carried out without judicial intervention. This means that, at a minimum, there must be a judicial guarantee to be able to act in this type of situation.

For this reason, those websites that contain information or opinions are under the umbrella of article 20.5 of the Constitution and therefore “fall within the category of other information media” and “their seizure requires a court order.” Justice then interprets that, in the case of closing or blocking a web page or a section of it, You can only act without judicial intervention for those expressly illegal parts.

One of the examples that we have talked about the most in Genbeta is that of Telefónica, which, together with LaLiga, has legal permission to act against those websites that break the law by claiming rights to the illicit retransmission of football matches. This permission was extended just before the start of the current season, giving full power to the teleoperator to block broadcasts that do not have the rights to retransmit.

It is no longer worth blocking a website completely if there are sections of it that are not illegal

As explained by the Public medium, the Supreme Court ruling refers to an appeal filed by the Canadian Women on Web (WoW) International Founding before the total closure of its website ordered by the director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Products Toilets on September 23, 2020. Its blocking was proposed because offer prohibited medicines in Spain: ‘mifepristone’ and ‘misoprostol’, drugs used as abortifacients.

However, the total blocking of said web page has been rejected because it also offered information and expression sections to make the details and the opinion of experts aware of this type of product known to the public. So, the only illicit part of the website would be expressly reduced to the section where these medicines are sold.

The sentence contrasts greatly with the special judicial permission that ISPs such as Telefónica, being able to block entire websites through a weekly referral of URL lists, domains and IP addresses within a maximum period of three hours from the notification of the new listing. This ordinance had its controversy some time ago because, by including a specific Twitch channel in this list, the operator caused a “massive crash” of the platform in Spain for several hours.

According to Luis María Díez-Picazo Giménez, rapporteur magistrate of the Women on Web ruling, ‘there is no procedure to authorize the interruption of websites in all the cases that enable it to do so’. For this same reason, the precedent set by this sentence should be highlighted, since it is one of the few situations in which intervenes in an inclusive manner without affecting the right to freedom of expression that has occurred in so many cases by the authorities.