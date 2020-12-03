The Supreme Court said on the petition of the Yogi government – Trees cannot be cut in the name of Lord Krishna

Krishna-Govardhan Road Project in Mathura: The Supreme Court has made a big comment about the plan to cut down trees for the road in the Krishna city of Vrindavan. The Supreme Court said that “trees cannot be allowed to be cut in the name of Lord Krishna.” The Supreme Court asked the Yogi Adityanath of UP to cut the Krishna-Govardhan road in Mathura. Have also asked to assess the trees. The Supreme Court said that the price will have to be assessed keeping in mind aspects of the ability to deliver oxygen, not according to the ‘price of wood’. Explain that the state government has filed a petition requesting permission to cut 2940 trees for the Krishna-Govardhan road project in Mathura. Also Read – Messi fined for landing jersey to pay tribute to the late Maradona

Hearing in the case, a bench of Supreme Court Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian said that the state government was not in a position to tell how the forest department would assess the trees. Four weeks' time is being given to apprise them about the method to be followed for the assessment.

A lawyer appearing on behalf of the state PWD said that under the project, the road leading to the temple located at Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura is also to be widened, to which the bench said, "In the name of Lord Krishna, you have thousands The trees cannot be cut down. "The bench said," Do not just assess the timber but adopt a method of estimation that takes care that if a particular tree is not cut, then it will take oxygen during the rest of its life. When the hearing started on the PIL and some other petitions filed by environmentalist MC Mehta regarding conservation of Taj Mahal, the bench asked the state government how many trees would be cut for the project.