The Supreme Court will decide on the UGC exams today, opposition parties are also besieging the central government

new Delhi: The Supreme Court will give its verdict on Friday on the petitions challenging the University Grants Commission (UGC) directive to hold the final year examination by 30 September. The hearing of the case was Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice R.K. Subhash Reddy and Justice MR. Shah was on the bench. On August 18, the bench had reserved the decision and asked all the parties to file their final arguments in writing within three days. Also Read – Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking withdrawal of Muharram procession, said – order will create a community target

In fact, on July 6, the UGC issued a circular related to compulsory completion of the final year examinations of UG (Bachelor) and PG (Masters) courses by 30 September 2020 in universities and colleges across the country. However, this decision is being opposed by the students and various state governments amid the coronavirus epidemic. Also Read – Rajasthan Unlock4.0: Gehlot government’s big decision between Corona, religious places will open in the state from this day

Many students from different institutions across the country had filed a petition in the Supreme Court about this step of the UGC, which demanded the cancellation of final year examinations. But the Supreme Court rejected the petition regarding cancellation of the examination. Since the release of the UGC Guidelines for the final year examinations, there has been constant opposition to the examination. All the opposition parties under the leadership of the Congress are surrounding the Center on this issue. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s sensational reveal, ‘I used to mix drugs in my drink, so that …

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have written to the Central Government demanding cancellation of the final year examination. At the same time, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also spoken to the Chief Ministers of several states including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and the Chief Ministers of these states have also agreed to postpone the exam. Shiv Sena’s youth wing has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to conduct the examination by September.

At the same time, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC in the Supreme Court, had argued that the final year is a degree year and the exam cannot be scrapped. Mehta also cited examples of examinations conducted by some universities and said that many top level universities have opted for online exams. Mehta stressed that degrees are required for foreign universities and further education. Referring to the guidelines of the UGC, Mehta said before the bench that these guidelines are not only preachy, but are mandatory. Mehta said that the guidelines that have been challenged before the apex court are legal.