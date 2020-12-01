The Supreme Court’s online hearing showed the person without a shirt, this reaction came out of Justice

Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over a man appearing without a shirt over a video-conference link during the hearing of a case: New Delhi: Supreme court due to Kovid-19 in the country Supreme Court Hearing of many cases online video-conference In the meantime, this also came to light on Tuesday when a person without a shirt was seen on the video-conference link during the Supreme Court hearing. Top court on Supreme Court Has expressed displeasure Explain that due to the global epidemic of Kovid-19, the court is hearing cases through video-conference. Also Read – Supreme Court: Person without wearing shirt in online hearing, got angry with judge, then it happened …

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hemant Gupta said, "It has been happening despite seven to eight months of hearing through video conference." When a person was seen without a shirt on the screen during the hearing, the bench said, "This is not right."

Let us know that during the hearing through video-conference in the Supreme Court, this kind of unpleasant incident has not happened for the first time. This incident has happened before also. A similar incident occurred on October 26, when a lawyer appeared in front of a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud without a shirt.

Justice Chandrachud had said, “I don’t like being strict on anyone, but you are on screen.” You should take care. “

During a digital hearing in the court in June, a lawyer appeared in bed and wearing a T-shirt, with the judge resentfully stating that “keeping in mind the general nature of the trial followed the” minimum courtesy of the court ” Go

The Supreme Court said that lawyers appearing in lawsuits through video conferences should be presentable and should avoid showing pictures which are not suitable.

A similar incident came to light in April this year when a lawyer appeared in a video conference hearing wearing a vest, which the Rajasthan High Court had resented.