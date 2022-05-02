The surprise that Lionel Messi and his children prepared for Antonela Roccuzzo

Ciro, Mateo and Thiago, at the moment of surprise

This Sunday, May 1, is Labor Day, but also Mother’s Day in Spain. And she found the family Messi resting in Barcelona, ​​after Lionel fulfilled the commitment with the PSG last Friday (3-3 draw against Racing de Strasbourg). Consequently, the Argentine star, along with the couple’s children (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) did not want to miss the opportunity to honor Antonela Roccuzzo. And the businesswoman found a beautiful surprise when she woke up.

In the room of his home in Casteldefels, the little ones and the striker they flooded the room with balloons with the legend “happy day mommy”. And that image was captured in a story that Antonela posted on her Instagram account. “Happy always with you, I love you”, wrote to accompany the photo. And she added a wink for her husband. “Thanks love”he recorded, capturing the captain of the albiceleste team, 34 years old.

In a particular season for the family, given that he had to move from Spain to France after Barcelona did not renew the contract of the Blaugrana idol, they all had to adapt to another environment. However, whenever they can, they return to their home in Barcelona, ​​where part of their roots remain (the others are well attached to the land in Rosario). And they show their love in every gesture, like this one they shared on social networks.

The story Antonela shared on her Instagram account

After becoming champions early in Ligue 1, PSG has three dates left to complete the competition and go on vacation. On the next day of the French competition, they will host Troyes on Sunday the 8th. And they will close the fixture by visiting Montpellier and playing against Metz.

The year of competition for the Parisian cast did not live up to the expectations of the squad it formed. Due to different circumstances (above all, injuries), the trio made up of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé only began to perform towards the end of the season. And along the way were the French Cup and the Champions League, the obsession of the club’s owners.

At the same time, criticism fell on La Pulga (despite, for example, being the team’s top assistant), that the coach Mauricio Pochettino repelled in the last hours. “Judging Messi in this way is unfair,” assured in an interview he gave to Europe 1 and added: “I have no doubt about its quality. He is talented enough to do what he has to do and he will do it. Next season will be totally different for him.”

Both the coach and Messi have a contract with PSG until mid-2023. Everything indicates that the attacker will continue, while the case of bag remains in doubt. The unknown also weighs on what squad the powerful institution will have, given that it is not known if Kylian Mbappé will renew (Real Madrid intends) and what will happen to Neymar, to whom several European media have placed the “for sale” sign.

Meanwhile, the Flea enjoys his family. And she focuses on the great dream that remains pending: the World Cup with the Argentine team, after having lifted the Copa América trophy in mid-2021.

