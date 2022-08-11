The surprising amount of offers that Manchester United rejected for the Argentine Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho did a great job in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, which closed Manchester United’s preseason (Reuters/Ed Sykes)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester Unitedbut the offers that rain are not for the Lusitanian gunner but for the Argentine Alexander Garnacho. In England they say that the club of the Red Devils turned down more than 20 offers by the 18-year-old youth and who has the consideration of the coach Erik ten Hag. Among those who want the winger there are several European giants who hope that he will not renew his contract with the English team in order to count on his services next year.

As reported The Mirror, Garnacho greatly impressed the Dutch technical director, who arrived at United with his project to try to fight for the title in the Premier League and return to the Champions League in the coming season. In the current one they will compete in the Europa League, the second competition in the Old World.

The English media affirms that there are more than 20 teams that want to hire Garnacho and there are other clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and Scotland, who expected United to loan the youngster to add minutes, but the level shown in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, he finished convincing Erik ten Hag. In the game against the Spaniards, the boy born in Madrid (he was born on July 1, 2004) started and played 73 minutes. He led the statistics in duels won (12), in successful dribbles (6) and in tackles (5)information you provided DataRef.

Garnacho celebrating the FA Youth Cup title (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Garnacho stayed and this Sunday he made his debut in the Premier League in the match for the first date. He entered the final in the home defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford. Ten Hag seeks to take it little by little and that Alejandro can have the best development as the season goes by.

Meanwhile, Garnacho’s representative, Eugenio Ascari, held talks with the club last week regarding the queue of teams that want to have him on loan and that continue to line up to incorporate him before the summer window closes on September 1 . Although the interest of Ten Hag destroys any possibility of leaving the Argentine nationalized Spaniard.

However, Manchester United will not have to sleep to avoid losing this diamond in the rough, whose contract will end in June 2023 and from January 1 he will be in a position to negotiate with any team.

Alejandro Garnacho celebrating a goal with the Argentine team at the Toulon Hopes Tournament, where he scored a great goal against France from a free kick

United snatched Garnacho from Atlético Madrid in mid-2021 and he shone in United’s Under-18 team, which won the FA Youth Cup last season, scoring twice in the final in a 3-1 win over the Nottingham Forest.

His explosion on the wings, speed and good punch were seen by the coach of the Argentine team, Lionel Scaloniwho summoned him last year for some of the dates of the Qualifiers and the boy began to get fired up with Lionel Messi and company.

Garnacho is one of the pearls in Europe and what seduces beyond his versatility on offense is that he also has a passport and that would not cause him a problem joining a team without quotas for non-EU players, as is the case with Real Madrid, which He is one of the many interested in the Hispanic-Argentine winger.

KEEP READING:

A crowd of Boca Juniors fans received the squad in Salta and gave their verdict on the goalkeeper: Chiquito Romero or Agustín Rossi?

The sacrificed decision that Piqué made to be able to stay in Barcelona, ​​in the midst of the scandalous separation from Shakira

Luis Suárez’s continental dream is over: Nacional was beaten by Goianiense and said goodbye to the Copa Sudamericana

Luis Islas gave details of the intimacy of Maradona DT and revealed the talk he had to bring Diego closer to a great: “He would have loved it”