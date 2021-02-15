The surprising bet of Juventus to replace Cristiano Ronaldo: he would seek to incorporate a jewel of Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo has 88 goals for Juventus and his contract ends in 2022 (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo is today the highest figure of the A leagueSince he arrived in the Italian league, no one has scored more goals than him (88) and Juventus has conquered the tournament without major obstacles in the two seasons. However, from the dome of the box Turin they know that CR7 He is not immortal and that his 36 years force him to think about a future without him, especially when his contract has a deadline in June 2022.

In this sense, and while speculating even with a possible sale at the end of the current campaign to recover the investment of 100 million euros made for his purchase in 2018, the leaders have drawn up a list of footballers who could replace the Portuguese.

As published this weekend by the Spanish site Sport, the big name Juventus is aiming for is Ansu fati. The Barcelona forward, who is recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee, has the extreme characteristics that the Italian team wants and although his figure is incomparable with that of Cristiano, from Italy they see his characteristics similar to those of the beginnings of CR7, when it shone in the Manchester United.

The 18-year-old Spaniard, who was chosen by The team As the most promising U20 player on the planet, he managed to take over one of the extremes of the Barça forward since the arrival of the Dutchman Ronald Koeman and his speed and tenacity was key in 2020, until his injury. In addition, his contract with the Catalan institution ends in June 2022, the same date as Ronaldo’s, and both are handled by the same agent: Jorge Mendes.

Ansu Fati is the greatest promise of world football (Reuters)

The Portuguese representative is the key so that Juventus can convince The fate to leave Barcelona and join the Juventus, in a signing that already worries in the Camp Nou. Is that the striker is, along with Pedri, his maximum hope for a future of glory and in any case, if he leaves, it is expected to be in exchange for a fortune, so his termination clause is 400 million euros.

If the plan of the last champion of Serie A, it goes perfectly, the 18-year-old Spaniard would arrive in Turin for free and immediately replace Cristiano’s departure, who could emigrate to MLS or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as was speculated some time ago. But meanwhile the clubs remain focused on their own affairs.

Juventus is seven points away from the top of the Italian championship, which for now leads the MilanAnd she is also still obsessed with the Champions League, a competition in which she will play next Wednesday against Porto for the round of 16. For his part, Barcelona his mind is focused on the acute economic crisis he is going through, on the elections that will be held in the coming weeks and in the future of Lionel Messi, who if he wishes could leave as a free agent at the end of the current season.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The advice of a former teammate of the Argentine team to Messi about his future: “If he decides to leave, I would love to see him at City”

Barcelona beat Alavés with two goals from Messi and is still waiting for the leader Atlético Madrid

They elected in France the 50 best U-20s in the world: who are the two Argentines on the list