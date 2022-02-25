The surprising detail that the new Mercedes model showed on the second day of Formula 1 preseason

Hamilton continues to practice with the new model although the results are not as expected (Photo: Reuters)

A new season of Formula 1 is slowly approaching and the protagonists begin to go out on the track with the aim of practicing with the new prototypes that will be released during this 2022. On March 20, the Bahrain Grand Prix and will start the championship that has the Dutch Max Verstappen as his defender. Meanwhile, the pilots met at Montmeló circuit located in Barcelona to have three days of training before the start.

Charles Leclerc set the pace on the second day of testing and Ferrari returned to the top of the time table. The Monegasque came within 0.25 seconds of the best time recorded by Lando Norris on the first day of racing in the afternoon session of 1m19.689s on Pirelli’s C3 tire to continue the Italian team’s impressive start to the new era of F1.

The great surprise was given again Lewis Hamilton – The seven-time world champion managed to do 40 laps in the morning and was last on the time sheet at 16th. The Briton is getting used to the new Mercedes model and throughout Thursday spectators spotted cooling air intakes on the sides of the engine cover. Waiting for the start of the season to be different, the Stevenage-born continues to experiment with his car.

Mercedes’ modification to its W13 model (Photo: @F1)

On the other hand, Pierre Gasly he was the only driver to finish 1:19 on his first start of the week for Alpha Tauri, finishing just three tenths down on Leclerc, having set up a late flurry of fastest laps on the C4 compound. The Frenchman also completed a whopping 147 laps on Thursday, the most by any single driver on day two. What’s more, Daniel Ricciardo completed an equally impressive 126 laps and finished the day third, ahead of George Russellwho was also seen brand new cooling racks in his Mercedes W13 in the afternoon, after replacing his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The morning effort Carlos Sainz was good enough to keep him fifth, two-tenths off Sebastian Vettel from Aston Martin. Sergio Perez he triggered the first red flag of pre-season testing when he stopped on track with a gearbox problem in the morning session. The problem kept the Mexican in the garage for a long period of time before he re-emerged to log 78 laps on his way to the seventh fastest time.

A tenth behind was Nikita Mazepin, who caused a second red flag in the middle of the afternoon when Haas signaled him to pull over after finding a fuel pump problem. The inaugural pre-season test in Barcelona concludes on Friday before heading to Bahrain in what will be the first official race of the year.

CLASSIFICATION ON THE SECOND DAY OF PRE-SEASON

1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:19.689 (79 views)

2. Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri) 1: 19.918 (147)

3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:20.288 (126)

4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:20.537 (66)

5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 1:20.546 (71)

6. Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin) 1: 20,784 (74)

7. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:21.430 (78)

8. Nikita Mazepin (RAF/Haas) 1:21.512 (42)

9. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 1:21.531 (47)

10. Zhou Guanyu (CHI/Alfa Romeo) 1:21.885 (71)

11. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:21.894 (61)

12. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:21.920 (55)

13. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:21.949 (66)

14. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:22.164 (125)

15. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1: 22.288 (21)

16. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:22.562 (40)

