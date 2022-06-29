The surprising gesture of Eduardo Salvio in Boca Juniors’ draw against Corinthians in São Paulo

Toto Salvio, who did not have minutes against Corinthians in San Pablo, said goodbye to Boca Juniors as a free player (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

Boca Juniors brought a positive goalless draw from San Pablo. Although Corinthians had several dangerous plays, the Xeneize They also missed clear situations and ended with an equality that made the visit more comfortable. The revenge of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup It will be next Tuesday, at the Bombonera from 9:30 p.m.

The meeting left several pelitas to analyze, such as behind the scenes left by the penalty that Agustín Rossi saved Róger Guedes, or the magnifying glass on the controversies that all Boca Juniors claimed, and even the attack that the micro received that transferred the Argentine team. Nevertheless, what drew attention in the previous one was Eduardo Salvio’s trip to San Pablo, when in a day and a half he will leave as a free player of the Xeneize. Finally, Toto accepted the proposal from Pumas de México.

Thus, The presence of the 31-year-old striker with the delegation did not go unnoticed. Although it is true that the list of those summoned by Sebastián Battaglia was announced before Salvio’s position of not renewing with Boca Juniors, well it could have been unaffected, but this did not occur. Yes, the gesture of the former Lanús, Atlético de Madrid and Benfica in San Pablo surprised. Unlike all of his teammates, whether they are starters or substitutes, Eduardo Salvio He did not go out to do the pre-competitive work (he barely limited himself to kicking the ball in the ‘crazy’ classic) nor did he do the usual warm-up in the second half.

Totowho arrived at Boca Juniors in 2019, ends their relationship on June 30and as reported when an economic agreement was not reached with the Ribera club he will go to soccer in Mexico with the pass in his possession. However, he traveled to San Pablo with the Boca delegation to play the duel against Timao, for the Copa Libertadores de América. The striker played last Friday and scored the goal (penalty) for the alternative team, which lost to Union from Santa Fe by 2 to 1 in the Bombonera. It was his return to the starting lineup after being torn in the right femoral biceps, for which he was inactive for two weeks and resigned the position with the youthful Exequiel Zeballos.

John Roman Riquelmethe second vice president of Boca, He stated that he hoped that the player would renew his contract for 18 months, that Boca made a great economic effort and did not move from what was offered. On the side of Totobeyond the fact that for a personal reason they wanted to stay in the country and they knew that the offer was going to be less than what they earned, they were disappointed by the “forms and times” used by the members of the soccer secretariat for the renewal and also because the sum offered was less than expected.

So the representative of Salvio reached an agreement with the Pumas of Mexico for a two-year contract and for a figure much higher than that offered by Boca. The technical director of the Aztec team, Andrés Lillini, spoke with the player and told the Mexican media that “he needed an experienced soccer player” since he has a very young squad where 14 soccer players debuted in the last two seasons.

Before the departure of the forward, in the “Boca world” began to circulate a certain interest in the Colombian striker Diego Valoyes, from Talleres From Cordoba. The soccer player is 26 years old, has dual nationality, is currently injured and was registered by Talleres to play against Colón for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. However, the Xeneize could agree not to use it so as not to lose it in a hypothetical quarterfinal match.

