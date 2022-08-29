The surprising gesture of the players of the U20 Brazilian team with the FIFA president in full award ceremony after the World Cup

The gesture of the Brazilian sub 20 players with Infantino



The Sub 20 world of women’s football came to an end in Costa Rica turning Spain in the new world champion after beating Japan 3-1. However, in addition to the young Spanish soccer players, the others who gave people something to talk about were the players of the Brazilian national team, for what they did after the match against the Netherlands for third place.

After thrashing the Europeans 4-1, the Brazilians took very well having reached third place in the competition and they showed it during msdallas delivery. Own Gianni InfantinoFIFA president, was in charge of decorating them and it was there when the unusual episode took place.

The athletes paraded one by one down the catwalk, shaking hands with the top manager and receiving the third place medal until One of them raised her arm and patted his head to everyone’s astonishment.

Infantino was present in the duels of the Women’s U-20 World Cup (Reuters)

After being surprised, Infantino burst out laughing when he saw the player’s gesture, who encouraged the rest of her teammates to do the same before almost 16,000 fans who attended the National Stadium. It should be noted that believers in superstitions say that touching a bald man’s head is a symbol of good luck.

“Faced with so much work, so many adversities, so many obstacles, I think it is a group with a winning and powerful mentality”pointed out the Brazilian coach, Jonas Urias.

After the victory, he stated that several of its players are capable of being called up by the senior Brazilian teamPia Sundhage, for the next World Cup, which will be played in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand: “I am sure that if she chooses our players under 20 years old she will be very happy with what she will see”.

The goals of the duel, played at the National Stadium, in San José, were scored by Anne Clara (9), Rubbed (59, 79 penalty) and Gi Fernandes (89) for Brazil and Rosa Van Gool (21) for the Netherlands, in a match in which the Brazilians missed a penalty.

Infantino was also present in the U-20 World Cup final between Spain and Japan (Reuters)

Spain, meanwhile, won the U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica-2022 by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final, a victory that allows them to obtain their first World Cup and avenge the defeat suffered by Japan in the final four years ago in France.

“It would have been very painful, a very large slab on top to lose again” against Japan, said Spanish coach Pedro López. “I don’t like the word revenge because it’s like I have a pain or something against Japan, I have nothing against Japan, on the contrary, it makes me a better coach,” he added.

USA y Germanycon three titles each one are the teams with the most World Cups of the category, followed by North Korea with two and Japan and Spain with one.

