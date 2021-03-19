The surprising opinion of David Faitelson on the Mexican National Team

David Faitelson (Photo: Instagram @davidfaitelson_espn)

After the Selection Mexican Pre-Olympic defeated the Dominican Republic 4 for 1, the Mexican fans recognized the effort and work carried out by the entire team, especially that of the América midfielder who made a Hat trick and caught the attention of the Mexican public.

Francisco Sebastián Córdova Reyes was the author of three of the four goals that brought the Aztec Selection to the Dominicans. Before this event, David Faitelson recognized the level of the 23-year-old player, an unusual event because the sports analyst is characterized by being challenging and eccentric in his opinions.

Through his Twitter account, the journalist from ESPN wrote his perception of the quality that he showed Sebastián Córdova on the court and he affirmed that if he continues like this he could reach higher levels with the National Team and in his sports career.

He stressed that the moment the footballer is going through is a good time for him to take advantage of the opportunities offered him Jaime Lozano when summoning him to the team.

(Photo: Twitter screenshot @Faitelson_ESPN)

“Sebastián Córdova is in a great moment. He must take advantage of the Olympic window to continue forging a path towards the highest level of football in the game … ”, published Faitelson. The journalist rarely gives positive opinions about the football field.

Reactions began to be reflected in his publication, when less 800 people gave it “likes” to the publication of the controversial commentator. Some took the opportunity to remind him of the day he fought with Cuauhtémoc Blanco and how he was beaten by the current governor of Morelos.

On the other hand, Some netizens reminded him of the debt he owes on his bet that he made of the alignment opinion between America and Atlas of Liga MX. Every time Faitelson writes a sports analysis, the followers of the social network do not miss the opportunity to discredit him, but this time they agreed with the commentator of ESPN.

When Gerardo el “Tata” Martino published his list of summoned for the Senior Selection, Faitelson lashed out at the chosen players because he claimed it was a “passport” issue. and not of sports quality, since most of them play abroad.

The Mexican public recognized that the native of Aguascalientes is and will be a fundamental piece for the next matches of the U23 National Team (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Now, the Mexican public recognized that the native of Aguascalientes is and will be a fundamental piece for the next matches of the Under-23 selection, especially if you want to get one of the two tickets for the Tokyo Olympics.

And it is that the performance of Sebastian Cordova in the first Concacaf match with the pre-Olympic team was highlighted by the annotations that allowed the Mexicans to lead the score.

His participation in the score of the scoreboard started from minute 50 when scoring the second goal of the game. When Alexis Vega sent the ball into the end zone, Azulcrema’s shot appeared, leaving the goalkeeper with no options.

Lozano highlighted Córdova’s participation in the team (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

For him 69th minute he finished off the ball with his head to nail it into the rival’s goal netFinally, in compensation time, at minute 92 he scored from eleven steps after the referee pointed out the infraction that favored the Mexican National Team.

At the end of the meeting, Lozano offered a press conference to the media to discuss the results obtained. He began by highlighting the spectacular demonstration of Córdova and affirmed that the player has the quality and ambition to shine with the Tricolor.

“He has a great quality, that ambition is what he has to work on, in his team he is doing it wonderfully, now in Selection He scored three goals and as long as he continues to think about scoring goals, I think he will achieve them ”, commented the Aztecas’ strategist.

