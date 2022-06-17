The surprising performance of Michael Jordan in a fishing contest: he caught an 11 kilo fish

The world legend celebrates his conquest in fishing

Michael Jordan he is one of the most important players in the history of world basketball and almost everyone in every walk of life admired or was inspired by the impressive performances he put on throughout his career to be considered the best player when it comes to the sport in which he excelled. But the legend also showed excellent attributes in other aspects, such as the time he dabbled in baseball or what happened in the last few hours when he surprised with an impressive gift for fishing.

The legendary emblem of Chicago Bulls captivated his followers when he captured a 24 pound fish (almost 11 kilos) in the annual tournament Big Rock Blue Marlin which is traditionally celebrated in the waters of Morehead City en North Carolina.

It was not the first time that the former basketball player acquired a shocking dam. In his previous participations, Jordan also wore a mahi-mahi of 25 pounds (11,300 kilos) in 2021and a 442 pound blue marlin (200,488 kgs).

Although the team Jordan & Co caught the monstrous animal at last year’s event, it wasn’t enough to win the grand prize, as his fish was the fourth heaviest catch that day.

“I rarely have the opportunity to come to Morehead City. I grew up in Wilmington, but whenever I have the opportunity I do it. I can’t wait to go back, and the people have been very nice, ”said the former sportsman who won 6 NBA rings after getting off the boat in which he had him as the main attraction.

Although the contest will end on Sunday, June 19, so far Michael Jordan’s team occupies seventh place for having taken a 29.5-pound (13,380 kg) dolphin out of the sea.

Retired from the courts since 2003, Jordan later dedicated himself to being an investor and entrepreneur and completed large businesses. Magazine Forbes attributes to him a net worth of 1,600 million dollars as a consequence of the agreements and businesses that it maintains with brands of the stature of Nike, Hanes or Gatorade. Also not to be overlooked is the fact that he is an investor in the DraftKings sportsbook.

In addition, he has a commercial agreement with PSG so that his sports clothing brand, Jordan Brands, dresses the first team and in this case his own Lionel Messi. The agreement began in 2018 and will expire in mid-2022, with the possibility of renewal. The profit that Air obtains is 5 percent of all the shirts that are sold and since the arrival of the Argentine crack it represented a significant increase in its income.

