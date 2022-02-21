The surprising phrase of a Formula 1 driver about Lewis Hamilton: “With a Williams or a Haas I would finish last”

Lewis Hamilton will fight for his eighth title in Formula 1 (Reuters)

Before the start of a new season in the Formula 1the pilots of the highest category began to warm up engines for the next March 20date on which the first Grand Prix will be held in Bahrain.

This time it was the Alpha Tauri runner, Pierre Gaslywhich occupied the front pages of the main specialized media after the statements he gave on the French channel Twitch Mashupby questioning the skills of Lewis Hamilton and above all the disparity that exists between the teams.

“Unfortunately, in our sport a lot of the result is achieved by the car. Although Hamilton is the best F1 driver in history, nowadays with a Williams or a Haas I would finish last. He wouldn’t even finish third or fifthit would be eighteen or sixteen”, he sentenced.

Gasly assured that if Hamilton would be aboard a Williams or a Haas he will finish last (Reuters)

The truth is that since 2014, the Mercedes team took over the competition. They were seven years of clear dominance, of which in six the title was in the hands of Lewis Hamiltonwhile the rest went to Nico Rosberg, who dared to compete on equal terms with the British.

It should be noted that the Stevenage he reaped seven crowns throughout his career (the first with McLaren in 2008) and is at the top of the most winners along with Michael Schumacher with seven each. What’s moreis the top winner of Grand Prix and pole positions.

Now, after the speculation that arose around his absence for the 2022 season, the pilot himself was forceful during the presentation of his car: “I never, never said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do. I decided to come back for another season and work with Toto (Wolff) and George (Russell).”

Both drivers will meet on the track to compete again from March 20 (Reuters)

In this new season, the competition promises to be exciting, not only because of the dispute for the title that will take place between Hamilton y Verstappen but also because of the revolutionary changes that will come into play both at a technical and sporting level.

About this, Gasly was optimistic: “I am going to try to take advantage of the streak of good results that I achieved to continue to the fullest with the car that I have”.

“This year I hope I can fight in the front zone and consistently finish in the top five or even higher if the car is good enough”, assured the French driver, who dreams of having the opportunity to be part of the Red Bull team again in the future. Last year he finished the championship 9th with 110 points.

KEEP READING

The first images of Lewis Hamilton aboard the new Mercedes with which he will seek to star in Formula 1 again

Hamilton defended the driver who starred in the accident that led to a historic definition of Formula 1

Historic change in Formula 1 after the scandal: they kicked the race director out of the controversy and will create a VAR