The surprising phrase of Rogelio Funes Mori about how he would celebrate a goal against Argentina in the World Cup

The wait is over and each team now knows the path they will have to take to lift the long-awaited World Cup in Qatar 2022. Fate arranged for Argentina to be the top seed in Group C, where they will share a zone with Saudi Arabia, Poland and the Gerard’s Mexico Tata Martin and Rogelio Funes Mori.

It was exactly the Twin the one in charge of raising the temperature prior to this commitment by recognizing that he would have no problem celebrating if he scored a goal against the Albiceleste in the world Cup. Both casts will face each other, for Date 2, on Saturday, November 26 at the Lisail Stadium at 4:00 p.m. (Argentina time).

“First it would be a dream for me to go to the World Cup. As I say, they are feelings, dreams that I have proposed and everything will depend on me. I would celebrate the goal with all my heart”, he stated bluntly in dialogue with Fox Sports. The striker emerged from the River Plate academy, who currently defends the Rayados de Monterrey shirt, was nationalized in June of last year.

The man from Mendoza has been disputed with the shirt of the Tri 15 games, in which he scored 5 goals (one in the Qualifiers, three in the Gold Cup and one in a friendly). “These are things that happen in life, today we played Argentina and it will be a very nice match”added former Benfica from Portugal and Eskisehirspor from Turkey.

It is worth remembering that Funes Mori, in addition to playing with the Argentine Sub 17 and Sub 20, also defended the colors of Argentina in a match with the Major when Alejandro Sabella was the coach. It was on September 20, 2012, in a 2-1 loss to Brazil (he entered at 76 minutes for Hernán Barcos). His brother Ramiro, on his part, played two Copa América with Argentina.

During the talk, the striker acknowledged how hard it was for Mexico to seal their ticket to the Concacaf Qualifiers. “The group is ready for that, perhaps we are past the pressure of qualifying for the World Cup. Nice things are coming, the dream of every player is to play in the World Cup and you have to work to fight for a place on the list”, he revealed.

After beating Honduras 2-0 at home, the Aztecs finished in second place on goal difference (+9, against +16 for Canada). Behind were the United States and Costa Rica (they will have to play the Repechage against a team from Oceania).

Both teams had in mind to face each other in the prelude to the World Cup, but after the draw everything will come to nothing. This was confirmed by Lionel Scaloni: “He fell, to look for another, he was the only one who was sure. Now to look for something else, but without a doubt it is not an important thing about friendlies or playing against certain rivals. I think we know how we want to play. Logically I would like to prepare for the World Cup by playing and if it is not possible against rivals in this category, look for another, but the most important thing is how we are”.

