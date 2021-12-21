The surprising physical transformation of Conor McGregor in full rehabilitation for his return to the UFC

@thenotoriousmma

Conor McGregor continues to be news despite being separated from the competition and undergoing a complex rehabilitation process, as a result of a fracture of the tibia of the left leg that he suffered in his last presentationn frente to Dustin Poirier in July.

Now, in full recovery, the former champion of two consecutive divisions surprised his fans on social networks by showing an incredible physical transformation, which could mean a new category change for its next presentation scheduled for 2022.

“Pure muscle, no fat”, The Irish fighter assured on his Instagram account showing off his new body. Mcgregor gained 14 kilos more than he showed in his last fight with The Diamond, in July he entered the cage with 70,7k in the category welter Y today it reaches 85 kilos, which would place it among the middleweights of the competition.

“He has recovered very well and I see him better than ever. He has advanced the terms of his recovery a lot and his injury is completely healed, “said his manager and business partner Audie Attar, adding: “It is healing wonderfully. He is only 10 and a half weeks away from his surgery and he is walking. And he’s actually doing things that we don’t want him to do. “

At the same time, your personal trainer, John Kavanagh explained that they haven’t returned to mixed martial arts training yet, “But he can do all the strength he wants. I give some talks in Dublin schools and will always use it as an example of what we can do in life when we have setbacks. There is no one who comes back better than him ”.

This was McGregor’s physique during his fight with Donald Cerrone in January this year (Reuters)

“There is no one who uses defeats to feed themselves and learn new things about your body, learn new things about training, and get back to doing it great. He has his wins and his losses but he will never give up. He always gets up and comes back and that’s really what life is about, “he said.

The physicist with whom McGregor appeared in the fight against Poirier (Reuters)

At 33 years old, The Notorious He still has two more fights under contract with the UFC. However, the one from Dublin is clear that he wants to renew his agreement with the most important MMA company in the world, of which he became an undisputed figure of the brand.

“I have two fights left on my contract. I would love to be in the UFC for life. I’m the UFC! So we’ll see … “, alerted the fighter, who also revealed through his account Twitter when I could get back into action: “I will be in the middle of a mixed martial arts match in April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I’m going to beat this! “

The president of the company also spoke about it Dana White in dialogue with The Jim Rome Podcast: “He is eager to get back there and compete again.. It will be a while before I can apply any torque to that leg. April. For him, starting training again in April is probably the right thing to do. I don’t know how much he wants it. Obviously, he still wants to compete ”.

