The Surprising Way Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Deleted Scenes Will Be Fleshed Out

The Star Wars franchise as we knew it got here to an finish this previous December, as J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker accomplished the nine-film Skywalker Saga. Episode IX was stuffed to the brim with motion, as Abrams and firm tried to service the myriad characters and wrap up a narrative that started again with A New Hope. Loads of concepts and scenes had been left on the chopping room ground through the blockbuster’s street to theaters and a few of these scrapped sequences will likely be expanded in an sudden method: the comics.