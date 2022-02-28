The surreal episode that Facundo Campazzo lived with the public in the victory of the Denver Nuggets against the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA

*Facundo Campazzo’s night in the Denver Nuggets victory over Portland Trail Blazers

It was a different day for Facundo Campazzo. A striking situation that is not usually observed in the great evenings of the NBA. It is that the Cordovan began the duel between Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers sitting in one of the stalls belonging to the local bias that are located on the edge of the field.

The spirit amateur of the Argentine caused a sensation in the world of the highest basketball competition. And the surreal episode did not go unnoticed. It is that when the owners of the seats arrived to take their places and enjoy the show, they found the international figure seated following the actions with great attention.

Therefore, when the local supporters asked the Argentine base to give them their seats, the former Real Madrid had to find a new sector to await their entry. and when he walked in He added 25 minutes of play, scored 4 points, added 3 assists and had 7 rebounds.

The screenshot taken by the Twitter account @InfoTortu when Campazzo was located in a seat intended for fans

Anyway, the figure of the night was JaMychal Green, who signed a form with 20 units and 10 reboundswhich allowed the Denver Nuggets to reach the sixth consecutive win. Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, ended with 18 rebounds, 11 assists and 8 points before leaving the meeting with 2:22 to play in the third quarter.

What’s more, DeMarcus Cousins added 19 pointswhile Anfernee Simons I note 16 points to lead the Trail Blazerswho had just lost on Thursday against the Warriors.

The Colorado franchise became up by 20 units. Although Nuggets They looked out of rhythm for several passages of the match, the lack of experience of the Blazers contributed to the conquest.

It should be remembered that Justice Winslowwho started for the Blazers in a loss to Golden Statedid not play for Achilles tendon discomfort; and Keon Johnsona 19-year-old rookie who came in a trade with the Clippers on February 4, he took his place as the starter. The Blazers also started Drew Eubanks, who this week signed a contract for 10 days to cover the absence due to injury of the pivot Jusuf Nurkic.

In other notable games, the Slovenian Luka Doncic stopped the Golden State Warriros to give victory to his Dallas Mavericks by 107-101while the Cameroonian Joel Embiid and the star James Harden they shone for Philadelphia 76ers on NY Knicks.

Sunday results in the NBA:

Philadelphia 125 a 109 NY Knicks

Utah 118 a 114 Phoenix

Indiana 128 a 107 Boston

LA Clippers 99 a 98 Houston

Detroit 127 to 126 Charlotte (in overtime)

Dallas 107 a 101 Golden State

Denver 124 a 92 Portland

New Orleans 123 a 95 LA Lakers

KEEP READING

He is the son of an iconic character from 100% Lucha, has African roots and trains with the National Team: Lee Aaliya, the new pearl of Argentine basketball

From being an unknown to becoming the young wonder of the NBA: Ja Morant, the boy who was discovered for a packet of chips

The injury that almost ended Jordan’s career: his recovery in secret, the fight with the Bulls and the special shoe he used to return