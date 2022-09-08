The surroundings of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia were the target of new attacks

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (AFP)

The surroundings of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant they were targeted by fresh artillery strikes, with Russia and Ukraine again blaming each other for the projectiles, a day after the UN atomic watchdog demanded the establishment of a safety zone there to prevent a catastrophe.

Russian forces fired rockets and heavy artillery at the city of Nikopol, located on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia power plant, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

“There are fires, blackouts and other things (at the plant) that force us to prepare the local population for the consequences of the nuclear danger”Reznichenko said. In recent days, the authorities have distributed iodine pills among the inhabitants to help them protect themselves in the event of a radioactive leak.

In Enerhodar, where the nuclear power plant is located, Dmytro Orlov, who was the mayor before the occupation, reported that the Russians attacked the city for the second time on Wednesday and had lost electricity.

“Community service and other employees simply don’t have time to complete emergency and restoration work as the resumption of artillery fire nullifies their work,” Orlov said on Telegram.

Russian rockets landed on the town of Mala Tokmachka, 90 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Enerhodar, on Wednesday, killing three and wounding five, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said.

Contradictory reports about the fighting cannot be independently confirmed.

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has warned that “something very, very catastrophic could happen” at the Zaporizhia plant, calling on Russia and Ukraine to establish a “security zone” around the facility. It is feared that the fighting could unleash a disaster similar to the one that occurred in Chernobyl, Ukraine, in 1986.

Neither Moscow nor kyiv has yet committed to establishing a security zone.

Conditions at the nuclear power plant have worsened. Due to damage to external wiring from the fighting, the plant is only generating power to feed safety systems that cool reactor cores and prevent them from melting down, a Ukrainian official said.

In the event of another power outage, the plant could be forced to use its backup diesel generators, requiring four fuel tankers to cross the war zone daily, said Oleh Korikov, Ukraine’s acting chief inspector for the war zone. nuclear and radiological safety.

“We could find ourselves in a situation where we run out of diesel,” he said. “And this could cause an accident due to damage to the active zone of the reactors and, consequently, there is a leak of radioactive materials into the environment.”

The plant had to turn on its diesel generators last month, according to Ukrainian officials.

Authorities could consider shutting it down, Korikov said, without giving details.

The operator of the plant, Energoatom, indicated that, despite the artillery fire, the Ukrainian personnel who continue to work at the plant occupied by the Russians will try to restore the supply of energy abroad.

In a defiance of pressure to stop the war, the Russian president Vladimir Putin he claimed on Wednesday that Moscow would continue its offensive in Ukraine and ridiculed attempts by the West to stop Russia with sanctions.

He assured that fragments of Western weapons have been found at the plant, denied that Russia has stationed military equipment there and said he does not understand why Ukraine opens fire on the nuclear power plant if it is not “to create another crisis.”

