The survival-horror ILL gives real terror with Unreal Engine 5 in its latest trailer, but it remains undated

Its latest advance promises a game with shooter touches capable of keeping us awake at night with its nightmare creatures.

Fans of horror adventures are in luck these days of non-E3: the genre is having its share of prominence with proposals such as The Callisto Protocol, or with ILL they reappeared with a new gameplay look that serves to confirm the nightmarish taste of those responsible for the design of their creatures.

The video is not very long, and it focuses mainly on letting us see a being whose face seems to be broken into several pieces, unfortunately for our stomachs, as well as another at the end whose features can hardly be distinguished. In between, several seconds of dark survival-horror footage made in Unreal Engine 5 suitable for very few.

What do we know more about ILL? In 3DJuegos we already talked about it a few months ago, when another gameplay look focused on the atmosphere of the adventure was shared, with an ambient sound with weight in the story and ultra-realistic graphics. Taking advantage of the latest advances in the Epic Games engine, the survival-horror will also include first-person shooter elements, so there will be some action.

Unfortunately, there is still no launch window for the video game, so we will have to settle for this look and other updates from Team Cloud, its managers, on social networks, with arts that make it clear a proposal with a lot of gore, crazy ideas for their bossesand dark environments.

