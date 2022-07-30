The survival of The Forest and the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park united in The Lost Wild, which premieres a new trailer

Annapurna has left a trailer for this promising survival and horror title as a final climax.

During the Annapurna Interactive event, The Lost Wild was presented, a mixture which collects the survival of The Forest along with the jurassic park dinosaurs. It is presented to us as a survival horror title in the first person announced at the moment for the platform of PC via Steam, the Epic Game Store, and GOG. They also have on their roadmap to launch the title for new generation consoles.

The trailer shows some of the features that we will expect in this title whose release date It has not yet been confirmed, but its Steam page indicates that it will take a long time to arrive, that is, at least until end of 2024. Although we have to wait for it to be launched on the market, you can now add The Lost Wild to your wish list.

The Lost Wild will arrive at least at the end of 2024It will be an immersive and cinematic adventure that will force the player to deal with dinosaurs and use your skills to avoid or drive away in the worst case. We put ourselves in the shoes of Saskia, a character who has to explore a facility using the instructions she receives from a mysterious voice over the radio.

According to the official page of The Lost Wild, the developer studio, Great Ape Gameshas been inspired by Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, Trespasser and Alien: Isolation. In addition, he has taken some elements of Half Life y Firewatch. Currently the title is in a pre-alpha state. At first it will be an adventure lineal with an estimated duration of 6 and 10 hours.

More about: The Lost Wild, Annapurna Interactive and Great Escape Games.