The suspended MPs sat on a dharna for the whole night, then Deputy Chairman Harivansh reached for tea.

new Delhi: After the passage of 2 bills related to farmers, a total of 8 MPs were suspended from the proceedings of the House due to the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. In protest against this, 8 suspended MPs woke up in the park outside the House and lodged a protest demonstration. During this time, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh reached Parliament near Gandhi statue located outside Parliament, he also took tea with him. He himself gave tea to MPs with his own hands. Also Read – Congress will now hit the road after Parliament to protest against the Agriculture Bill, know what has happened about the bill so far…

Let us know that eight MPs of the opposition party were suspended in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday due to the tremendous uproar during the discussion on the Agriculture Bill. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended TMC MP Derek O Brien, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Raji Satava, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elmaran Karim for a week. According to the information, action has been taken against these MPs under Rule 256. Also Read – Farm Bill 2020: Aam Aadmi Party to Support Performance Against Agriculture Bill in Punjab

#WATCH: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw Also Read – Mamta Banerjee spoke to suspended members of Rajya Sabha, read in praise – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House. pic.twitter.com/syT19AxEgD – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Let me tell you that during the discussion on the Agriculture Bill on Sunday, many Opposition MPs created a ruckus in the House. TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh had reached Bell and started committing uproar. At the same time, Rajiv Satava climbed on the table in front of the general secretary.