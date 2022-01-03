The swap of strikers that Barcelona and Manchester United analyze

Xavi Hernández, with French striker Ousmane Dembélé during training (EFE)

The Barcelona It has been very active at the end of 2021, having closed contracts such as that of the Spanish Ferran Torres and the brazilian Dani Alves, as part of a team restructuring process carried out by the current leadership and linked to the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the position of coach. At the same time, the Manchester United seeks to give way to some footballers whose filming is scarce in the team and that is why there are interests of both teams that seem to come together in an agreement that could leave everyone satisfied.

The Catalan team tried in December to renew the link to Ousmane Dembele, whose contract ends in June of this year, but the economic pretensions of the French extreme seem to be unfeasible for the leadership culé, that understands that there are no reasons to increase his salary. In this way, the footballer could go free in mid-2022 and that is why several Spanish portals revealed this weekend that from the top of the Camp Nou they are considering selling it immediately.

The problem, of course, is that there are not too many clubs interested in investing in a footballer whose pass will be at zero cost in a few months, and if that were the case, the offers would be very low. Thus, the ideal thing for Barcelona would be to find a club that is willing to make an exchange for Dembele with another footballer who can function in the scheme proposed by Xavi.

Anthony Martial is the one targeted by Barcelona (Reuters)

There appears the Manchester United Y Anthony Martial. The 26-year-old forward has played just 10 games this season and is not taken into account by the coach Ralf Rangnick. According to the newspaper NOW, Barcelona would then propose to the British cast to make a barter between both attackers.

Martial, 26, knew how to stand out in the Red Devils But he has lost his position this season and that is why he asked the leadership to sell it as soon as possible to regain rhythm and, why not, fight for a place on the payroll of the France team for the Qatar World Cup that will start in November. The Frenchman is also wanted by Sevilla, who, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, could stay with him if he pays 2 million euros and pays his full salary until the end of the current season.

At the moment, the barter between Dembele yy Martial It is just an option that would be being considered between both institutions, especially since the Manchester United must first analyze whether The mosquito, He is a footballer who fits what they are looking for. In addition, if there is an acceptance, it should be the footballers themselves who decide if the offer is tempting.

