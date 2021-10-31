The sweeping step of Chucky Lozano and Napoli with which they lead the table of Serie A

Napoli is the undefeated leader in Italita after 10 games played, scoring a total of 28 points. (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

In recent years, in the Italian championship, there was only one team that dominated the league year after year. Last season, the Inter de Milan broke the hegemony by the team of the Juventus. In addition, teams such as Milan, they returned to positions of European competitions after several years of being absent. Now him Naples from Hirving Lozano it is Leader of the Football when adding nine wins and only a tie.

Although it is too early in the season to ensure that the team led by Luciano Spalletti can achieve the Scudetto, has left a very good feeling on the pitch. The leadership fights it with Milan, although the only differentiator is the amount of goals in favor of the Napoli team.

After 10 games played so far, Napoli has nine victories, one draw and no losses, so it takes a total of 28 points. The statistics show his potential in this A league, in which you can observe both offensive production and defensive resistance, since He has a goal difference of +19: the product of 22 goals in favor and only three against.

The previous match of The Azurri ended with a resounding victory on a scoreboard of 3 for 0 to the team of Bologna. The scorers for the match were Fabian Ruiz al 18′ and a doublet from the Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne at 41′ and to 62′. His next match is the Sunday, October 31 in front of Salerno, duel that will begin at 11:00 hours (Mexico time).

Napoli is the fourth best offense with 22 scored and is the best defense with only 3 goals conceded. (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

On the other hand, in recent days there has been much speculation that the Mexican soccer player, Hirving Chucky Lozano, would leave Napoli on next winter market. since he has been wanted by several teams and could be spending his last days in Serie A.

One of the teams that have shown interest in the born in Mexico, is the new richest in the world, the Newcastle United. He is waiting to start forming a team of first level within international soccer and will seek to reach the Latin community with the Aztec soccer player.

Another team from the Premier League who is looking for the services of the Chucky is he Manchester United. The Red Devils They have not been at their best for several years, so their coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, could be out of in the coming weeks of the city of Manchester.

There is talk that their place could be taken Antonio Conte. The Italian coach meets Lozano from Serie A, when he was coaching Inter Milan, and the youth squad of the Pachuca, it would be to your liking. Thus, would arrive as one of the requests of the strategist.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano would be playing his last games in Serie A, he is interested in teams like Newcastle United, Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Photo: Erich Schlegel / USA TODAY)

Finally, there is talk of another club that would be willing to spend EUR 100 million, in order to hire the Aztec extreme. For this reason, the team from the south of Italy said he would not listen to offers below the USD 50 million.

At a press conference, the technical director of the Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, I accept that Eden Hazard could leave the meringue team. The Belgian footballer, not satisfied with the minutes that he has had and would ask the board to go out in the next transfer market. So the Madrid team would be looking for a player to fill that position.

Currently, Lozano’s letter is valued at EUR 45 million. That is what, from the outset, Real Madrid would have to pay for the Mexican, taking into account that it was Ancelotti himself who requested it for the Italian team at the time.

In addition to those 50, the team of Florentino Pérez he would have to pay another 50 more to pay for Eden Hazard’s departure, since he has two years of contract. It is worth mentioning that the salary The Belgian with the meringues is one of the higher, as it consists of EUR 25 million per season.

