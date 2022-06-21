The Swimming Federation will prevent transsexual athletes from competing in the women’s elite events

The swimmer Lia Thomas, one of the cases that generated controversy (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) reported this Sunday that it has approved its new gender inclusion policy and that voted to bar transgender swimmers from competing in elite women’s races if they have gone through any part of the male puberty process.

FINA’s new policy, approved with 71% of the votes of the 152 members in its extraordinary general congress on the occasion of the World Championships that are taking place in Budapest, requires that transgender competitors have completed their transition before the age of 12 in order to compete in the women’s events. FINA will also try to establish “an open category” in competitions for swimmers whose gender identity is different from their birth sex.

“The policy includes proposals for an open competition category. FINA will create a new working group that will spend the next six months studying the most effective way to establish this new category.

Commenting on the new policy, FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said: “We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness in our events, especially the women’s category in competitions. of FINA”.

“FINA will always welcome all athletes. The creation of an open category will mean that everyone has the opportunity to compete at an elite level. This has not been done before, so FINA will have to lead the way. I want all athletes to feel included so that I can develop ideas during this process,” adds Al-Musallam.

The decision came after several controversies related to the issue. Perhaps the most emblematic is due to the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in United States. NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) rules came into the spotlight due to the appearance of Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania. Aged 22, he competed for three years in the men’s tournaments. In 2019, he changed gender and began breaking Ivy League records with national records in his sights.

Thomas argued that he realized he was transsexual in 2018: “There was a lot of uncertainty. She didn’t know what she could do. I decided to swim that season as a man, without coming out of the closet, and that caused me a lot of anguish. I struggled, my mental health was not very good. I suffered a lot of restlessness and felt trapped in my body. That’s when I decided the time had come to start my transition.” The following year he began hormonal treatment, but he continued in the men’s category for a while until the NCAA approved his file and allowed him to transfer to the women’s team.

With information from EFE

KEEP READING:

Alarming FIFA report: at least half of footballers suffer abuse on social media

Unusual: tennis player Dominic Thiem was accused of recording an adult movie but the truth surprised everyone