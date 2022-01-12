The Swiss army bans the use of WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal for privacy: this is the alternative they recommend

The words ‘privacy’ and ‘security’ are some of the most mentioned when referring to a social network or instant messaging app. The most used on this side of the pond are WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal, applications that curiously have been banned for use by all Swiss Army personnel. From now on they will have Threema.

It has been on the radar for a while, although it may not have the popularity of its rivals. It was developed by the Swiss company Threema GmbH (surprise!), And it will be the only messaging app that the Swiss army can access.

Encrypted messaging without the US government being able to snoop

The app is paid, and can be purchased on both Android and iOS for 3.99 euros. The fact that the Swiss military service has opted for this app has been for ‘privacy’ issues, or at least that is what it was referring to a letter issued to senior army personnel and which the Associated Press has reported.

According to a Swiss army spokesperson, the use of this app was ‘a recommendation’. Among the characteristics of Threema, the volatility of the messages stands out, since they are completely deleted once received. In addition, communications are end-to-end encrypted, and no need to link a phone number or email to use the service.

Another key point is that said app does not appear in the Clarification of the Law on Legal Use of Data Abroad (CLOUD), a law that allows US authorities to access the information on the servers of these apps independently from where they are. Since Threema does not have jurisdiction in the United States, it is exempted from said law, something that surely had to do in the choice of this app, in addition to its origin.

Threema is commonly used by public institutions in the country, and in 2016 they launched a version dedicated to the world of work. The Swiss army will thus take care of the costs of this application per user, which stand at four Swiss francs a year (about 3.80 euros at the exchange rate).