The System Shock remake finds a new ally: Prime Matter will take over the return of the classic

This action adventure will finally premiere in 2022 after several years in development and some delays.

It is being made to pray but the day seems closer and closer to the day when we can finally enjoy the remake of System Shock, the return of one of the great action adventures from the 90s that in its day surprised by its setting, history and the fearsome artificial intelligence SHODAN, great protagonist of this video game and its memorable continuation. The news today is related to the distribution label Prime Matter, which has announced that it will take over the launch of this long-awaited video game.

System Shock has been a true labor of loveNightdive StudiosStill without a specific release date beyond 2022, System Shock Remake It is scheduled to be released on PC and consoles. “System Shock has been a true labor of love and our goal has always been to offer a game as close to perfection“, said the CEO of Nightdive Studios, Stephen Kick, a team that has not had any easy to bring back this classic, to the point of halting the development of System Shock for a long season. The main reason for this ? An excess of ambition that led the team to come up with so many novelties… that in the end it could not cope with them.

With a closer approach to the initial plans, the game is now a more solid project that even has a free demo on PC that allows us to see how the return of System Shock looks. With this distribution agreement, its authors add, they will be able to offer fans around the world the best possible version of the video game in both digital as well as physical.

The Prime Matter label was released in the summer along with 12 video games. This news also comes a few weeks after it was announced that System Shock will have a television series by the director of Uncharted: Live-Action Fan Film.

More about: System Shock and Prime Matter.