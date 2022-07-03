The tabs in the Windows 11 file explorer are getting closer: they will be released this year and you can already try them

A few weeks ago we were aware that in the end Windows 11 would integrate the tabs in the file explorer. A long-awaited functionality by all who seek to have a slightly more productive file management system. Now this feature is beginning to roll out through the Microsoft Beta Channel and has an arrival date for all users that is closer than we thought.

The fact of working with several folders at the same time, forces us to have several file explorer windows open today. This can become something really uncomfortable, and that is why this possibility has been explored since the beginning of the year, but only on Windows 11.

WINDOWS 11 GOD LEVEL 17 TRICKS and FEATURES to MASTER IT

You can now use tabs in Windows 11 Beta

This new functionality will add to the file explorer a completely revamped design for easy quick access to all your favorite folders or files. A completely intuitive navigation will be carried out through all these parts of the system, and also move them freely to organize them quickly as if it were a web browser.

Four years ago, Microsoft tried adding it to Windows 10, but ultimately ended up backing it down by prioritizing other OS functionality. This made it impossible for any user to test it, not even in the developer channel. But now he is going to try to rescue him and he is not aiming for him to end up canceling, fulfilling in this way one of the historical requests from all users.





This functionality will end up arriving in the 22H2 update, which is the next big change expected in the operating system. This will finally be released in the coming months, and that is why it can be said that before the end of 2022 it will be possible to enjoy this functionality.

Currently if you are curious about this feature you should know that it can be found in the beta version found in Release Preview. This is precisely the indication that it is ready to make the leap to the final version in a few months. But obviously, although you are free to download it, there are always problems ahead that fully affect the overall performance of the device.

Source | microsoft