The tabs will come to the Windows 11 explorer: this and other news of the Sun Valley 3 update

Although Microsoft is practically ready to launch the new version of Windows 11 22H2, the company is still working on the next one 2023 23H2 update. Although it can be seen really far, the truth is that in the Insider Dev program the build 25136 that throws a great novelty that all Windows users have been waiting for years: the arrival of tabs in the file explorer.

In recent years the file explorer has been evolving integrating different features such as the integration with OneDrive or a more modern design. But we all lacked the tabs to be able to work with a single open browser window.

Windows 11 will finally have a tabbed file explorer

This is not a really new project. Windows engineers already tried to apply it in 2017 in a test version, but in a general way. I mean, the idea was integrate tabs into all native apps like dashboard or system settings. But in the end it was decided to completely cancel that project to put the focus of development on giving Edge a new life.





Now they have managed to rescue the idea, but in a cautious way. Functionality first not active natively, since Microsoft wants to be cautious and carry out tests with a small group of users. Likewise, we all currently hope that in the end the leap will be made and it will end up being integrated for close one of the great demands of users to Microsoft to improve your productivity.

In addition, this new build also shows that the design of the file explorer is going to be completely modified to make it more productive. In this case they will being able to pin shortcuts to folders and OneDrive usage will also be given a higher priority.

Other improvements that will arrive in the 23H2 update

And beyond the changes in the file manager, Windows 11 is also going to bet on modifications to the widgets found on the taskbar. Currently these widgets are completely static and by default the weather conditions of a location are shown, but this will end up changing with the inclusion of dynamic widgets. The new themes that would be integrated would be those of sports y finance.





As usual, this update also fixes different minor bugs that have been found in the development channel. Besides, the notepad application and also Media Player will see their design adapted to the general aesthetics of the operating systemas has already happened with other native applications.

