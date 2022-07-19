The tactical “discussion” of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé and the Argentine’s surprise at the interference of a Japanese boy with the National Team shirt

Psg Trained Before The Gaze Of 15,000 Fans

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and company continue to enjoy their stay in Japan, the country where they arrived to carry out the last phase of the preseason and where they will remain until July 25, the date on which they will play the last of the three games scheduled on the calendar.

After the presentation that the trio of figures starred in, in which they answered some questions and experienced a comical moment in which The flea he acted as translator for the Brazilian, now It was time to see them in action.

This Monday, the footballers put on their boots and went out to the field of the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium to play training open to the public. Before starting the “serious” work, the three attackers, accompanied by Sergio Ramos, captain Marquinhos and coach Christophe Galtier, they shared an activity with more than 40 Japanese boys and girls. There, the little ones were able to play and ball with their idols.

PSG figures shared a nice moment with several Japanese children (Reuters)

Once this stage is over, the rest of the squad joined to start working on tactical issues with the ball and without the ball before more than 15,000 spectators who attended the Tokyo stadium.

One of the most striking moments was when the cameras caught a discussion between Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in which some game situations seemed to be talking. Later, the spectators who were enjoying themselves from the stands witnessed an impressive play between the Brazilian, the Argentine and the French.

Galtier planted 10 players from each side for a small informal match under the 30 degrees that whipped the enclosure around seven in the afternoon. The action began with Marquinhos coming out from below and enabling Ney, who quickly found Mbappé in the center of the pitch. The Frenchman returned it with a touch to the Brazilian and he opened the ball to The fleawho stopped, turned, looked into space and assisted Mbappé, who after eluding the goalkeeper could not define.

A boy entered the field at the end of training to look for Messi

Before the end of practice there was also another particular event with a Japanese boy who, in his desire to get closer to the Argentine star, entered the field and eluded security personnel. Despite the fact that one of them captured him before reaching Rosario, it was the captain of the Argentine team who came over to greet him and sign his shirt albiceleste that he was wearing. The color detail was that the Reebok shirt corresponded to the one used by the team in 2000.

PSG will continue their tour in Japan until July 25. After beating Quevelly 2-0 in France, the squad traveled to Japan to play three friendlies: against Kawasaki Frontale on the 20th, Urawa Red on the 23rd and Gamba Osaka on the 25th.

Posteriorly the delegation will travel to Tel Aviv (Israel) to dispute the French Super Cup against Nantes on July 31, while the August 6 will start the defense of the title of the league against Clermont as a visitor.

About 15,000 fans attended PSG’s open training (Reuters)

