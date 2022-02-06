The tactical RPG, Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate Daemonhunters, delves into the mighty Gray Knights

The advanced ranks of these elite soldiers will fight their way through the forces of Chaos in this promising PC TRPG.

The Warhammer Skulls Showcase de 2021 introduced us to what would be the next tactical action RPG from the veteran Games Workshop universe, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. The title pits the Gray Knights against the forces of Chaos and Frontier Foundry and Complex Games have shared a first look at the four advanced categories of the mighty Knights.

Paladin : The elite warrior of the Gray Knights is encased in armored Terminator armor, boasting unparalleled melee attack power.

Chaplain : He will serve as a reinforcement for his allies, while with his prayers and litanies he sanctifies and cleanses the evils of Nurgle.

Librarian : The veteran psychic will blow up his enemies with his devastating attacks.

Purifier: Will hold off any enemy by incinerating them at close range, while removing mutations and afflictions from the enemy.

We will have 36 skills to unlock in each class.Each of these classes will have a unique set of improvements, including 36 possible skills that we will unlock, between active and passive skills. To access them we will use a limited number of points, thus defining our specialty throughout the campaign. In Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, our Gray Knights will face the Bloom that Nurgle spreads across the worlds of the Tyrtaeus sector.

“The Xiphos Assault Force will need to have access to the Gray Knights, trained with unique skills.” Our warriors, prepared in the Titan Citadel will have to face the most dangerous incursions of the Chaos. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will arrive on PC throughout 2022, but in the meantime, if you feel like Warhammer, remember that in 3DJuegos you have the Necromunda Hired Gun analysis available.

