The Taliban have banned women from college in Afghanistan.

Taliban authorities on Tuesday announced a statewide ban on access to University education for women for an indefinite duration, a new blow to the right of Afghans to education and freedom.

“It is recommended that they implement the order to suspend women’s education until further notice”, indicates a letter signed by the Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, sent to all public and private universities.

Ministry spokesman Ziaulah Hashimi, who tweeted the letter, confirmed the order in a message sent to the news agency AFP.

The ban on access to higher education comes less than three months after thousands of women sat for university entrance exams across the country.

Since last year, universities have been forced to apply new rules, including segregation by sex in classrooms and entrances to centers. The students, in addition, They could only have older women or men as teachers.

Therefore, to most of the teenagers across the country have been denied access to secondary education, seriously limiting their chances of accessing university.

Upon returning to power in August 2021, the fundamentalist group vowed to be more flexiblebut this year they have shown that the ultra-rigorist interpretation of Islam from its first stage (1996-2001) prevails.

Measures liberticides They have multiplied in these months, particularly those that affect women, who are being progressively withdrawn from public life.

In an unexpected twist, on March 23 the authorities again closed the secondary schools very shortly after its reopening, announced for months.

The paramount chief of the Taliban, Haibatulá Ajunzadaintervened in the decision, according to a senior official.

Several government officials stated that there were not enough teachers or money, but that the schools would reopen when the Islamic teaching program had been drawn up.

Women civil servants have also been excluded from most of public jobs or paid one misery for staying at home.

Women do not have the right to travel without being accompanied by a male relative and must wear a burqa or hijab when leaving home.

In November, the Taliban also barred their access to parks, gardens, sports halls and public toilets.

Demonstrations by women against such measures, which usually only gather a few dozen people, have become very risky. Numerous protesters have been arrested and journalists are increasingly being prevented from covering these protests.

Despite being excluded from educational centers, in Kabul many young women attended in early December to take an exam at the end of their secondary studies, a necessary condition to access university, according to AFP journalists.

