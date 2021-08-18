The Taliban knocked on her door once, twice, three times: finally they murdered her for not having cooked for them

Taliban forces patrol the streets of Herat, Afghanistan, this August 14 (Reuters)

It was July 12 and the 15 Taliban warriors were hungry and thirsty. They demanded food and water. Lots of food and lots of water. They went the first day and didn’t get what they had come for. The same happened the second. And in the same way the third day. Najia -45 years old- she knew that she could no longer deny them food and drinks, which was what the fundamentalists demanded of the woman who led a poor family in a precarious town in the north of Afghanistan, in the province of Faryab. He had four children, including Manizha, his only 25-year-old female daughter who finally opened the door for him the fourth time the Islamists knocked.

“My mother said, ‘I’m poor, how am I supposed to feed you?’ The Taliban began to beat her. My mother collapsed and they hit her with their AK47 guns″ Said the young woman, according to what was published by the news network CNN. Then he begged them loudly to stop. They did, but one of them activated a grenade and threw it into an adjoining room. The explosion started a series of flames that caused everyone to leave the house except Najia who lay dead from the blows she received.

The Taliban denied that they had cruelly murdered Najia in that small town in the north of the country in crisis. However, witnesses from that province confirmed the death of a 45-year-old woman at the hands of Islamic extremists. Also the fire in your home.

Another woman – neighbor to Najia– He confirmed to that North American media the fact and recounted the desperate moment that they live in various places of Afghanistan. Most of the women are widows of soldiers who served the previous government and who died fighting precisely those who now took power. They must sell milk from the animals they raise at home, but the Taliban will not allow it. “We don’t have men at home, what are we going to do?”, He wonders.

Women under Taliban power

Women in Afghanistan they had gained some ground in the last 20 years, when foreign occupation forces expelled the Taliban from Kabul. However, the worst nightmares resurface now that the fundamentalists have taken back the reins of the country. Women are usually the main victims of the feudal and macho power imposed by men throughout the territory under the rigorous sharia Islamic that they will impose in their wake.

In the last hours, the Taliban have tried to be open to the possibility of accepting women within the new scheme. “We will respect your rights”, Has promised in dialogue with the BBC one of the representatives in the peace negotiations with the Government, Suhail Shaheen. But the truth is that it seems only a way to wash your image: women are suspicious and believe that the reform of the Taliban is not really possible, as their core ideology is fundamentalist and misogynistic.

As today the taliban take control of Afghanistan, its war against women threatens to destroy again the lives of professionals, activists, community leaders and politicians.

In 2001, with the end of the so-called Islamic Emirate, under which they could neither study nor work, among many other prohibitions, women were able to regain some of their freedoms. Is that the Taliban applied then a strict religious interpretation according to which basically women could not have any kind of public life, hidden from the eyes of anyone other than her husband or male guardian. The punishments for non-compliance were stoning, mutilation, and flogging.

As an Amnesty International report points out, historically, the Taliban have pursued harsh and discriminatory policies against women that have excluded them from public life. When the Taliban ruled the country, women were denied rights to education and access to health care, and their right to freedom of movement was severely restricted.. They were subjected to severe and disproportionate punishments even for minor “infractions”. Any deviation from the rules set by the group could be sanctioned through public corporal punishment, or even the death penalty or public execution.

