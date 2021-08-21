The Taliban murdered relatives of a journalist from the German channel Deutsche Welle in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan

A group of Taliban shot dead a relative of a journalist who worked for Deutsche Welle (DW) in Afghanistan and whom they were looking for.the German public broadcaster reported on its website on Friday.

Another relative of the journalist, whose identity was not specified and who is now in Germany, was injured. Several members of his family managed to flee as the Taliban went door to door.

“The murder of a relative of one of our editors at the hands of the Taliban yesterday (for this Thursday) it is incredibly tragic and illustrates the grave danger all of our employees and their families are in in Afghanistan. “said Peter Limbourg, CEO of the DW, it’s a statement.

“It is clear that the Taliban are already conducting organized search operations for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces,” he claimed. “Time is running out!”

According to DW, the Taliban have raided the homes of at least three of their journalists.

The DW and other German media have called on the German Government to act quickly to assist its Afghan staff.

After seizing power in Afghanistan and entering Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban launched a public relations blitz in which they have vowed to respect press freedom and pardon all opponents.

However, a confidential UN document, consulted by AFP, states that they are intensifying the search for people who worked with the forces of the United States and NATO.

Afghans have not forgotten the ultra-conservative Islamic regime that the Taliban imposed when they ruled from 1996 to 2001, with brutal punishments, including stoning to death.

Likewise, a confidential United Nations document on “Torture and executions” warn that, the Taliban are looking for people who have worked with US and NATO forces in Afghanistan to interrogate and punish them, despite the fact that the militants promised not to take revenge on their opponents.

The newspaper New York Times, which released the information on Thursday, cites as a source the Confidential UN document shared internally within the organization, dated Wednesday and provided by the Norwegian Center of Global Analyzes, a threat advisory group that provides intelligence information to agency agencies.

According to the document, there are several reports that the Taliban have a list of people and places, and have gone door to door “arresting and / or threatening to kill or arrest family members of the targeted persons unless they hand themselves over to the Taliban ”.

Furthermore, according to the same source, the Taliban also they are controlling people heading to Kabul airport and have set up checkpoints in major cities, including the capital and Jalalabad.

