The target of $ 150 billion start up in Delhi by 2025, this is Kejriwal’s plan

Start-up in Delhi: There are currently more than seven thousand start ups in Delhi. They cost 50 billion dollars. The target is to start up to 150 billion dollars by 2025. Delhi is one of the places in the country where most start ups are there. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave many such information in TIE Global Committee 2020. Arvind Kejriwal was the only Chief Minister of India to attend this summit.

During this, Arvind Kejriwal shared the efforts of the Delhi government to build a comprehensive infrastructure in Delhi and turn it into a global start-up destination. The Chief Minister said, "The Government of Delhi is committed to ensuring a strong return, leaving behind the influence of Kovid. I am happy that Delhi has achieved leadership status as a start-up space in India. "

There are more than 7000 start-ups in Delhi. Delhi is the most active start-up city in the country with an estimated valuation of about $ 50 billion. There are about 13 influential startups in the region such as Paytm, Oyo, and Jomato. Since 2013, at least one new influential startup is emerging each year.

CM said, "With the establishment of new high-tech industrial areas in Delhi, there will be an option to shift the industries of old industrial areas to new areas without paying conversion fees. This will prove to be an important step in making a clean and green Delhi. Under the start-up policy, we are planning to provide parallel free loans and set up a dedicated helpline for startups. " The Chief Minister said, "It is a pleasure to be a part of TIE Global Summit and talk to all of you today. I will share with you all the efforts made to build a comprehensive structure to turn Delhi into a global start-up space. "

This is a big plan

Delhi-NCR is set to become one of the top five global start-up hubs, with 12,000 startups and 30 influential startups. Their valuation will increase to around $ 150 billion by 2025. The Delhi government is also building a Hi-Tech Business Park in Rani Kheda on 150 acres of land. It will be just 15 minutes away from Delhi International Airport. It will have IT and service industries. The park will have green buildings, large size workspaces on each floor, facilities for multipurpose business and pedestrian plazas. It will have all kinds of facilities like Retail, Food and Beverages (F&B). The Delhi government will develop the first of its kind business park in seven different phases.