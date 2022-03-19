The TAS rejected the request of the Russian soccer team: it will not be able to play the World Cup Qualifiers

FIFA and UEFA punished the Russian soccer team after that country’s invasion of Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

The Russia national football team will continue to be excluded from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after the sanction imposed by UEFA and FIFA days ago. In the last few hours, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the request of the Russian Federation to suspend the sanctions that fell on their backs.

This decision, similar to the one taken on Tuesday on the UEFA sanctions, does not prejudge the future sentence of the sporting justice on the merits of the matter, which will not be studied for several weeks. “The arbitration process continues. A panel of arbitrators is being formed and the parties exchange their written observations. No hearing has been set yet, ”said the Lausanne-based jurisdiction.

However, from now on the refusal to suspend the Russian appeal clears up the doubts of world football for the coming weeks and prevents Valeri Karpin’s team from keeping their chances of getting a ticket to the tournament which will be held from November 21 this year until December 18.

The country that hosted the last men’s soccer World Cup in 2018 and reached the quarterfinals at that event will miss out on the chance to travel to Qatar. The next March 24 had to face Poland in Moscow for the semifinals of the UEFA playoff that will deliver the last three passes to the World Cup of that federation.

As decided by FIFA, Poland is directly qualified for the play-off final on March 29 where he will face the winner of the key that Sweden and the Czech Republic will star in.

It should be noted that the clash that the selection of Ukraine against Scotland for one of the playoff keys was suspended as a result of the war. Yes OK Wales and Austria (the other semifinal of this part of the draw) will play on March 24, the passage to Qatar in this section will be defined in the window June FIFA when Ukraine finally play Scotland and the winner of that clash meets Wales or Austria.

The decision of the TAS also allows to end any type of controversy because before Russia was excluded from the Qualifiers, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic had demanded not to face that country as a result of the decision to invade Ukrainian territory.

* With information from AFP

