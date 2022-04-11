The taskbar in Windows 11 will not have all the functions of Windows 10 because according to Microsoft very few people care

Microsoft has been giving some explanations recently for justify some of its most controversial decisions directly related to Windows 11. For example, they said that Windows 11 exists because of the pandemic, which, honestly, we think does not make much sense.

Now they’ve explained why the Windows 11 taskbar won’t have many of the features it lost that it did have in Windows 10. Specifically, the ability to move the taskbar from place, either to the sides or to the top of the desktop. There are no plans to re-enable the feature because according to them, very few people are asking for it.





Why Missing Taskbar Features Aren’t a Priority



Stickers on desktop: most important features to bring to Windows 11 soon

Tali Roth, Product Manager at Microsoft, said in a live video with the community that they have no plans to allow the bar to move again, because they are focusing on “things that cause more pain”.

When it comes to something like being able to move the taskbar to different places on the screen, there are a number of challenges with that. When you think about having the taskbar on the right or on the left, suddenly the ebb and flow that all applications have to do to be able to understand the environment is just huge. And if we look at the data, while we know that there is a group of people who love it like that and appreciate it very much, we also recognize that this group of users is very small compared to the group of people who ask for other features. So right now we continue to focus on the things I hear that bother everyone the most. It’s one of those things that we’re still looking into, and we’ll keep an eye out for feedback, but at the moment we don’t have a plan or a set date for when, or if, we should build the sidebar.

The first big question here is what a great series of challenges is this that could be easily faced in Windows 10, in Windows 8, in Windows 7, in Windows Vista, in Windows XP… but in Windows 11 are they too complicated? Let’s remember that the possibility of moving the place bar had existed for decades, it is not a new function that they have to implement for the first time.

Microsoft decided to create the taskbar in Windows 11 from scratch, something that probably a lot less people asked for, and in exchange for this the bar has lost much more than it has gained. Moving it around is just one of many functions removed without much sense.

Another achievement of the Center of Opinions that do not matter



Almost 18,000 votes in favor of allowing the taskbar to be moved again in the Feedback Center

The second big question is What is the Microsoft Feedback Hub for? The Feedback Hub is literally the place where Insiders and users report issues, write suggestions, and request features from Microsoft.

If the small number of people who want to be able to move the bar back is so insignificant despite it being the most voted issue in the Feedback Hub, then opinion there really does not matter much or anything.

The third question is that if more people suffer because Windows 11 does not yet have stickers on the desktop than because they cannot move the taskbar from place, because apparently this new and revolutionary function has a higher priority.

In the meantime, there are more than one third-party tool that allows you to not only move the taskbar around, but return more functions than you lost. At the same time, Microsoft does not seem to have finished removing functions from the current bar.