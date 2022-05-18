The team of stars that Juventus plans to assemble with a figure from the Argentine national team and a world champion

Juventus wants to strengthen itself to be the protagonist in Italy again (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

After nine consecutive titles, the Juventus is no longer the dominator of the Soccer in Italy. Last season it was Inter that won the tournament, and this season, when the last date remains, Milan is the one that arrives with the most chances of winning the tournament. Scudetto since he is two points ahead of his classic rival.

Faced with this scenario, and after Paulo Dybala’s emotional farewell and the historic defender Giorgio Chiellini after the draw against Lazio in the Juventus Stadiumthe board of directors of the Turin team has already begun to analyze the signings to reinforce the team led by DT Massimiliano Allegri.

To face the reconstruction, which will have as the axis of the project the Serbian scorer Dusan Vlahovicfor which Juve spent some 70 million euros in the winter market in European football, the intention is to strengthen the first team with the arrival of Angel Di Maria. According to the Italian newspaper the Gazzetta dello Sportthe Argentine winger who is a fixture for the albiceleste team in the next World Cup in Qatar, would arrive on a free transfer since the Paris Saint Germain it will not renew your bond.

Di María wants to continue one more year in Europe (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Some days ago, Video talked to the radio Urbana Play and ruled that his wish is to stay one more year in the Old continent and then complete his return to his native country. “I don’t know if PSG wants to renew my contract. If not, the ideal would be to stay one more year in Europe and then return to Argentina. Next season is the World Cup and it’s my last chance to win it. I want to be ready”, sentenced the former Rosario Central.

Another of the big names that Juventus has in the folder is also free in just over a month and his departure from his current team is already certain, Manchester United. the french frill Paul Pogbaan old acquaintance of the Italian team, could once again wear the shirt of the 34-time Italian Calcio champion.

Just turned 29, Pogba played for four seasons in the Old lady -from 2012 to 2016- in which he won nine titles. The world champion with the France team in Russia 2018 would have the intention of returning to Italy in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar. Another option that the midfielder over 1.90 meters handles would be to move to his country to play for PSG.

The French midfielder could return to Turin (REUTERS / Craig Brough)

Finally, the other figure that the directors of the Italian institution want would be a star who today plays for one of Juventus’ rivals. the croatian Ivan Perisickey in the game Inter de Milanis another player who is free in just a few days and could end up in another football history in Italy.

After the early elimination in this year’s Champions League -they fell to Villarreal in the round of 16-, and the failure of not fighting for the championship again for the second consecutive year, Allegri and company are already beginning to define the names they will seek for to be protagonists again in Calcio and European football.

Perisic could leave Inter and play for Juventus (REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)

