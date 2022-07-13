The team with which Giovani dos Santos would return to professional football

Giovani dos Santos could return to Liga MX for this Apertura 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

Since the America club ended their employment relationship con Giovanni dos Santos In June 2021, the midfielder was left without a team and was out of action for just over a year. However, a new Liga MX club It would give him a second chance to resume his career in professional football.

Despite the fact that versions circulated that the squad of Ferdinand Ortiz would accept the return of Gio for the Apertura 2022, that idea vanished when the coach himself assured that the former national team was not in his plans. But who would be genuinely interested in taking over the services of the former Americanist is the Mazatlan FC.

The squad of gunboats yes, she would be willing to accept it on her payroll and make it her signing of the 2022 – 2023 season. The version recently circulated that gabriel knightcoach of the Sinaloa team, would be interested in signing the 33-year-old player. Negotiations would already be under way to reach a common agreement between both parties.

Mazatlan would sign Giovani dos Santos (Photo: Twitter/ @MazatlanFC)

Various media pointed out that the talks between the player and the club are already advanced and within the conditions and clauses that the board would put to sign the player will focus on the performance I give in the club.

Due to his most recent antecedent in Liga MX with the Eagles, The Mazatec team would not run the risk of hiring a player who does not provide the expected results, so they would condition their contract on what they show on the field.

And that is when arrived in America in July 2019 it was considered that his appearance in the midfield would grant greater dynamism and goals for the squad cream blue. However, injuries kept him off the pitch and he spent most of his time in hospital and rehabilitation clinics.

Giovanni Dos Santos. played with the Mexican National Team (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)

Consequently, when the market for summer 2021Giovani was one of the first to leave and say goodbye to the team, since in the almost two years he wore the shirt cream blue He did not manage to stand out as expected, so the board terminated his employment relationship. And since then he remained without a club.

Another of the conditions that the Sinaloa team would implement to hire the London 2012 Olympic medalist would be the closure of indiscipline, in order to prevent his “bomb transfer” is the subject of controversies and controversies off the field could apply sanctions and even the termination of the contract if the case arises.

Reports so far suggest that the oldest of the Dos Santos would accept all the conditions in order to sign with the team of Mexican soccer and return to professional activity as soon as possible. In addition, he would be willing to reduce the salary to reach an amount that benefits the gunboats like him

Giovani’s time in America was not favorable because he had injuries that took him away from the field (Photo: Isaac Esquivel/ Cuartoscuro.com)

Due to the lack of proposals that were interested in the player, it was said that his retirement from football would be close. Despite the fact that he was one of the most important midfielders of the Mexican National Team in previous years, his last performances on the field did not meet expectations.

It should be noted that Giovani would not be the first player to rescue the Mazatlán team since he previously signed Marco Fabian. The Chivas youth squad arrived at the port of Mazatlan at the beginning of 2022 and has remained in the squad ever since.

