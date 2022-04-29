The tears of Alejandro Garnacho’s family in the stands and the footballer’s letter after his debut at Manchester United

The emotion of Alejandro Garnacho’s family after his debut at Manchester United

Alexander Garnacho live a dream season. At 17 years old, the young Spaniard was summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine national team and now made his official debut in a Manchester United shirt in the Premier League. The young man entered the epilogue of the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in advance of Date 37 of the British championship.

German coach Ralf Rangnick, who will be replaced by Dutchman Erik ten Hag, opted for the young winger to replace Swede Anthony Elanga after 91 minutes of the match. Garnacho, who is one of the figures in the Red Devils academy and who has just played with Javier Mascherano’s Sub 20 in a friendly, wore number 75.

In the stands were his parents, Alex and Patricia Ferreyra Fernández, who did not hide their emotion at the premiere of their son. The journalist Álvaro de Grado captured the right moment and shared it on his social networks. “Alejandro Garnacho makes his debut with Manchester United in the Premier League. His mother gets up and records it with her cell phone from the box. His father, next to him, gets emotional. His brother cries,” he wrote along with the footage.

Garnacho’s post after his Manchester United debut

Once the meeting was over, the attacker used his social networks to express all his happiness. “Incredible moment debuting at the age of 17 with Manchester United in the Premier League at the Theater of Dreams. I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now, I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was 4 years old, “his account began.

“I want to thank everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity, my family for always being with me, my friends and all the fans for their constant support. The hard work continues to have more nights like these. And remember guys dreams really do come true”, closed the young man next to an emoji of a red heart and the @ of Manchester United.

That last sentence (“Dreams really do come true”) was not random, as it is the same one he used in another post. It was next to an image with Lionel Messi during a practice of the Argentine team.

It is worth remembering that the youth had already been among the substitutes in past commitments: Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a ball after his hattrick in the victory against Norwich (he thanked him with a post under the slogan “The best of all time”) and later The Argentine was relieved in the falls against Liverpool (0-4) and Arsenal (1-3). Yesterday it was their turn to step onto the green grass and it is likely that in the last three games of the season they will have another chance (they will play against Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace in search of qualification for an international cup).

