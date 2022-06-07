The tears of emotion of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother for his two goals in Portugal’s win over the League of Nations

Cristiano Ronaldo He made his debut as a goalscorer with the Portugal national team in 2022 with a brace in the 4-0 win over Switzerland, for the second date of Group A2 of the European League of Nations. In a packed José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, a spectator who was moved to see the goals of her son was the mother of CR7, who could not hold back her tears and was not inhibited when being focused by the cameras after each goal.

The Lusitanian striker went to the substitute bench on the first day, in the away draw against Spain 1-1, played last Thursday. But this Sunday he was the starter and gave another sign that his sense of smell is still intact, that he is insatiable and that every time he smells the blood of his rival, it is lethal. In the best moment of his team and the most difficult of Switzerland, Cristiano appeared again.

Portugal had taken the lead with a goal in which CR7 had a part as he took the free kick, the goalkeeper Gregor Kobel bounced and caught it William Carvalho, who opened the scoring after 15 minutes. From that moment the Lusitanians ratified their supremacy over the Helvetians.

The traditional celebration of CR7, who has 117 goals with his team (REUTERS / Pedro Nunes)

The locals continued to attack and the second goal was about to fall. It was thus that the 35 minutes Cristiano broke his drought with the goals in his team and Diogo Jota assisted him in the area and converted the first of his personal account. The cameras took their usual celebration running towards the corner and with his jump, but the focus immediately changed to capture the mother of CR7, who was moved. She clasped her fists together and looked out over the playing field.

In just four minutes Cristiano rounded off his double, when Diogo Jota shot from a half-turn, the goalkeeper rebounded and CR7 appeared again to widen the differences. In this case, her mother must have already dried her tears with handkerchiefs and she received a greeting from a relative. The image was touching and went viral.

It is that his goals in that stadium have a great emotional weight for Cristiano and his family, since the striker played for Sporting Lisbon two decades ago, when he began his professional career at just 17 years old. “Before I die I want to see you at Sporting Lisbon”, she revealed in September 2021 in an interview with the podcast DNA Liondedicated to the capital team. CR7 has 117 goals in 186 games. Of those, 96 were in 136 official tournament games.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for his team (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)

Then Portugal achieved its fourth goal through João Cancelo after a surgical pass from Bernardo Silva, already in the complement, at 67 minutes, in a counterattack in which the winger eluded the goalkeeper and defined with a defender on top. That much decorated the result.

Portugal leads Group A2 with 4 points, the same number as the Czech Republic, but with a better goal difference. In the other match in the area, the Czechs tied 2-2 with Spain (2 points), which is third ahead of Switzerland, without points.

The third date of this European League of Nations group will be between Thursday 9 and Sunday 12 June. After the break, the activity will resume in September.

LEAGUE OF NATIONS – SUNDAY RESULTS

Portugal 4-0 Switzerland (Group A2)

Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Group A2)

Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland (GROUP C2)

Gibraltar 0-2 Macedonia (GROUP C4)

Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia (GROUP C4)

Kosovo 0-1 Greece (GROUP C2)

Serbia 4-1 Slovenia (GROUP B4)

Sweden 1-2 Norway (GROUP B4)

